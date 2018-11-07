Cheryl Reveals Her New Song ‘Love Made Me Do It’ Is NOT About Her Split From Liam Payne

The singer revealed that she had written the track long before she split from her former boyfriend.

We’re already counting down the minutes until Cheryl drops her new single ‘Love Made Me Do It’, but the lady herself has revealed that the track is nothing to do with her ex.

Fans were quick to assume that Cheryl’s new music might be about Liam Payne after some lyrics were revealed as being “Oh my God I’m such a sucker, I fall in love with every f**ker”.

Cheryl revealed that her new music was actually written long before she split up with Liam and is about a metaphorical situation.

She told Jessie Ware on her podcast, Table Manners, “All the music and all the songs that I’ve got ready were done way before we split – none of them are about anybody. I wasn’t sat writing a love poem to anyone or about anybody.

“It’s something that anyone who’s been in love will be able to relate to in some way or another. It’s catchy and it’s fun. It’s not about one specific person or relationship, it’s more about me being the lover of love that I am. I just love love!”

She added, “I’m excited. I’m comfortable and confident in the music, but I’m just happy to be doing it again. I’m not nervous about it, I don’t feel pressure, I just feel excited.”

Cheryl also admitted that she took four years off from music for her “sanity”, explaining, “I needed it for my sanity. I honestly didn’t know how much I needed it until I did it. I’d just had enough.

“I wasn’t inspired, I was jaded. It felt like a negative space I was living in and then you get to the point where it’s like ‘What is the point?’ I could be doing something I hate doing and feel the same way, so why am I like putting myself through this? I like a balance. I like peace and harmony in my life.”

‘Love Made Me Do It’ – which Cheryl wrote with her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts - will be released this Friday, the same week we announced that Cheryl will be performing at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

Cheryl will be performing on Sunday 9th December, so if you want to see her new song performed live, you’d better get tickets tomorrow (Thursday 8thNovember) at 8am!

