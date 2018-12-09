Cheryl – ‘Call My Name’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

9 December 2018, 21:57

She’s finally back! Cheryl kicked off her #CapitalJBB set with this absolute banger.

Tonight marked Cheryl’s return to the Jingle Bell Ball for the first time since 2012, and she brought some of her classic hits for her triumphant return.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

She kicked off her performance with ‘Call My Name’ and had all 16,000 of you singing along with her as she brought her dance troupe to the Ball.

This lady knows how to put on a high-energy performance, and you can see it all over again in the video above.

Cheryl – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Call My Name’

‘Crazy Stupid Love’

‘Fight For This Love’

‘Love Made Me Do It’

Cheryl performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Cheryl performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: FANATIC

Cheryl – ‘Call My Name’ Lyrics

How do you think I feel when you call my name
You got me confused by the way I changed
How do you think I feel when you call my name
My name, say my name baby

Yes I love you, say it, for the way I know we’ve been apart
It's an endless circle of poison arrow to my heart

Sayin’ I, I love what you do to me, need you to stay with me
I, I love you too much to let go

How do you think I feel when you call my name
You got me confused by the way I changed
How do you think I feel when you call my name
My name, say my name baby

How do you think I feel when you call my name
You got me confused by the way I changed
How do you think I feel when you call my name
My name, say my name baby

It's a constant thought of my baby taking up my time
It's a non-stop vision of you that's playing on my mind

Sayin’ I, I love what you do to me, need you to stay with me
I, I love you too much to let go

How do you think I feel when you call my name
You got me confused by the way I changed
How do you think I feel when you call my name
My name, say my name baby

How do you think I feel when you call my name
You got me confused by the way I changed
How do you think I feel when you call my name
My name, say my name baby

When you call my name
When you call my name
Say my name baby
When you call my name
When you call my name
Say my name baby

Cheryl's hit the Jingle Bell Ball red carpe in white feathered outfit

