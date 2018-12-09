Cheryl Tops Best Dressed In White Feathered Dress On Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

9 December 2018, 18:40 | Updated: 9 December 2018, 20:29

Cheryl's hit the Jingle Bell Ball red carpe in white feathered outfit. Picture: PA

Cheryl's stepped out on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet in a breathtaking feathered ensemble that's serving some seriously angelic vibes and is a look we're obsessed with.

Cheryl has just reminded us why she is the queen of fashion by stepping out onto the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet in a truly iconic white, feathered ensemble that's got us feeling like it's Christmas day already.

Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Years & Years Want A Little Mix Collaboration ASAP

Cheryl's outfit at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES
Cheryl's full length shot at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

It's been six years since the 35-year-old 'I Don't Care' singer has graced the Jingle Bell Ball stage and we're beyond excited to have her back, and if this is the look she's starting the night with, we can't even think where she's about to take it on-stage!

Cheryl's serving Christmas vibes at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

As well as these red carpet shots, Cheryl couldn't help but take a sneaky dressing room shot for her Instagram, captioning the pic: "Backstage at #CapitalJBB" showing off the snow queen number again.

Cheryl posted her red carpet look on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

We're totally ready for her to hit the stage for her new banger 'Love Made Me Do It', we wonder what else she has in store for us?!

Cheryl at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Cheryl teases her possible romance with Michael B Jordan

Cheryl Teases Michael B Jordan Romance As She Admits They’re Not Dating ‘Yet’

Cheryl Tops Best Dressed In White Feathered Dress On Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

Cheryl Tops Best Dressed In White Feathered Dress On Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

