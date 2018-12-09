Cheryl – ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

16,000 of you were in ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ with Cheryl after this amazing #CapitalJBB performance!

Cheryl’s no stranger to performing for tens of thousands of screaming fans, but it’s been SIX years since her last Jingle Bell Ball performance – and she totally smashed it tonight.

Her four-song set delighted the crowd at London’s O2 and ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ was definitely a highlight.

Cheryl never disappoints with her dancers and fierce stage outfits, and we just can’t get over tonight’s set!

Cheryl – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Call My Name’

‘Crazy Stupid Love’

‘Fight For This Love’

‘Love Made Me Do It’

Cheryl on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

Cheryl – ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ Lyrics

Swore I would never be that girl holding your hand

Look at you gazing

Acting like your biggest fan

I used to make fun

Of all the things that they said

Saying never I will never be like that

But then you showed up

Like you have been there before

Was like you knew me

Had me with every word

You saw right through me

Melted me down to the core

I was done when you walked through that door

Well I don’t know how you do it to me

You make my brain just stop

Sink my part to my feet

It’s like a roller coaster

But I’m going up

I’m in crazy stupid love

So call me baby

In front of all your friends

It used to shake me

But would you say it again

It’s a weird feeling

We’re laying here in the dark

And I don’t wanna fight this spark

You got me flying

Don’t want to ever come down

I’m realising

I kinda need you around

Hard to believe it

I’m that girl holding your hand

And I'm still trying to understand

Well I don’t know how you do it to me

You make my brain just stop

Sink my part to my feet

It’s like a roller coaster

But I’m going up

I’m in crazy stupid love

Whistle, I like it when you blow the whistle

You make me wanna ch!

Bang bang bang bang

Baby I don't own a pistol

My tongue wagging when you wiggle

I'll end up kissing you with or without the mistle

Love the open toes and the clothes

Even though we ain't official

You official, you official

When you see me in a suit

Say I'm so smooth criminal

Playing hard to get

Girl you're being too difficult

Let me in your mind

For I get the physical

I ain't tryna mess with any woman

That's typical, need original

Lips and eyes, big surprise

If she have hips and thighs

Kissed her twice

Now she say I'm Mr. Right

She had my D now she d***matised

Whoa lord

Well, I don’t know how you do it to me

You make my brain just stop

Sink my part to my feet

It’s like a roller coaster

But I’m going up

I’m in crazy stupid love

La la la la

La la la la

I’m in crazy stupid love

Oh I’m in crazy stupid love

La la la la

