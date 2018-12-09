Cheryl – ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
9 December 2018, 22:41
16,000 of you were in ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ with Cheryl after this amazing #CapitalJBB performance!
Cheryl’s no stranger to performing for tens of thousands of screaming fans, but it’s been SIX years since her last Jingle Bell Ball performance – and she totally smashed it tonight.
Her four-song set delighted the crowd at London’s O2 and ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ was definitely a highlight.
Cheryl never disappoints with her dancers and fierce stage outfits, and we just can’t get over tonight’s set!
Cheryl – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Call My Name’
‘Crazy Stupid Love’
‘Fight For This Love’
‘Love Made Me Do It’
Cheryl – ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ Lyrics
Swore I would never be that girl holding your hand
Look at you gazing
Acting like your biggest fan
I used to make fun
Of all the things that they said
Saying never I will never be like that
But then you showed up
Like you have been there before
Was like you knew me
Had me with every word
You saw right through me
Melted me down to the core
I was done when you walked through that door
Well I don’t know how you do it to me
You make my brain just stop
Sink my part to my feet
It’s like a roller coaster
But I’m going up
I’m in crazy stupid love
So call me baby
In front of all your friends
It used to shake me
But would you say it again
It’s a weird feeling
We’re laying here in the dark
And I don’t wanna fight this spark
You got me flying
Don’t want to ever come down
I’m realising
I kinda need you around
Hard to believe it
I’m that girl holding your hand
And I'm still trying to understand
Well I don’t know how you do it to me
You make my brain just stop
Sink my part to my feet
It’s like a roller coaster
But I’m going up
I’m in crazy stupid love
Whistle, I like it when you blow the whistle
You make me wanna ch!
Bang bang bang bang
Baby I don't own a pistol
My tongue wagging when you wiggle
I'll end up kissing you with or without the mistle
Love the open toes and the clothes
Even though we ain't official
You official, you official
When you see me in a suit
Say I'm so smooth criminal
Playing hard to get
Girl you're being too difficult
Let me in your mind
For I get the physical
I ain't tryna mess with any woman
That's typical, need original
Lips and eyes, big surprise
If she have hips and thighs
Kissed her twice
Now she say I'm Mr. Right
She had my D now she d***matised
Whoa lord
Well, I don’t know how you do it to me
You make my brain just stop
Sink my part to my feet
It’s like a roller coaster
But I’m going up
I’m in crazy stupid love
La la la la
La la la la
I’m in crazy stupid love
Oh I’m in crazy stupid love
La la la la