Anne-Marie's Summertime Ball Performance Lights Up The Whole Of Wembley Stadium

Anne Marie got the crowd well and truly hyped. Picture: PA

Anne-Marie looked like she was having too much fun at her third Summertime Ball performance – and so were the 80,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium.

Anne-Marie is more than familiar with performing at the Summertime Ball, and she made that very clear when she took to the stage at Wembley Stadium in a dazzling pale blue outfit.

Kicking off her set with 'Friends', the 28-year-old had everyone singing along to 'Rockabye' and later on we were all reminiscing with '2002'.

And it wouldn't be an Anne-Marie set without a passion-fuelled performance of 'Ciao Adios', which is another of her hits that takes aim at her ex.

Anne-Marie opened with 'Friends' and we've never seen so much energy

Wembley Stadium was rocking out to 'Rockabye' and we were copying her dancers' every move

Anne-Marie put on a powerful performance of 'Alarm' about those exes we don't need

It was 'Ciao Adios' from Anne-Marie, but she was far from finished as she moved into '2002'

Wembley Stadium singing '2002' had everyone reminiscing to the golden oldies before we were showered in purple confetti

Anne-Marie backstage at Capital’s Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

Set list:

- 'Friends'

- 'Rockabye'

- 'Alarm'

- 'Ciao Adios'

- '2002'

