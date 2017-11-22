LATEST : Flooding Hits North Wales

22 November 2017, 23:14

north wales flooding

Severe rain and wind is causing lots of problems across North Wales this evening

Flood warnings are in place in Conwy Valley, Abererch, and Bangor causing major issues

 

 

The Met office says heavy and persistent rain is expected across parts of northwest Wales,  on Wednesday before gradually easing during Wednesday night. Many places within the warning area will see 25-50 mm of rain, with around 100 mm possible over higher ground. Heavy rain will gradually clear eastwards during Wednesday night. Heavy rain will be accompanied by strong winds across many parts of the warning area.

 

 

Over southern coastal areas and high ground gusts of 70 mph are possible, particularly over the mountains of Wales and Moors of southwest England on Wednesday morning and afternoon and then around coastal areas of the southeast of England overnight into Thursday.


 

 

 

 

Housing associations in Gwynedd say they're receiving high level of out of hours calls from tenants due to flooding.

 

 

