WATCH: Scotty T Makes Official Statement Over Stephanie Davis Pregnancy Claim

27 January 2017, 16:27

Scotty T Makes Official Statement Over Stephanie Davis Paternity Claims

00:42

WARNING: This is only suitable for those over 18. (It does contain Scotty T, after all. What did you expect?!)

There has been much speculation that the Geordie Shore legend, Scott Timlin, is actually the father of Stephanie Davis' child.

Well, he's at - ahem - "court" to prove he's not.

> Marnie Simpson Claimed This Geordie Shore Lad Could Be The Father Of Steph Davis' Baby

Scotty T set the record straight, in front of the paparazzi (and definitely not interns who work in the MTV office) saying "I would like to address these rumours so they can finally be put to rest."

Sat in front of the jury, which consisted of his fellow reality show cast members, as well as Trevor McDonald and Coronation Street's Gail Platt, Scott continued to say "I did not have any sexual relations with that woman".

And then he mentions something about looking after her pet horses, but we're not entirely sure what he means by that...

Scott Timlin and James Tindale Geordie Shore Season 6 Photo Call At Bondi BeachPic: Getty

You May Also Like...

Geordie Shore Cast Play Snog, Marry, Avoid!

02:13

Trending On Capital FM

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada Is 100% Being Turned Into A Musical And Nothing Else Matters RN

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest News

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals That He Thinks Taylor Swift Sometimes Goes 'Too Far'

Ed Sheeran

Mischa Barton

The OC's Mischa Barton Is Under A Mental Health Evaluation After Being Pictured 'Screaming About The End Of The World'
Nicola McLean Eye 1

The Truth Behind Nicola McLean's Eye Problem Is Revealed & It's More Serious Than We Thought
Star Wars The Last Jedi Asset

Here's Every Single Damn Detail About 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' That You Need To Know

Latest Photos

Skins Cast

Skins Is Ten Years Old Today So Celebrate Feeling Old AF By Looking At What The Cast Are Up To Now
Calum Hood Selfie Instagram

Just When You Couldn't Love Calum Hood Anymore, Here's 18 Of The Funniest Faces He'll Ever Pull

5 Seconds Of Summer

Brie Bella Pregnancy Instagram

This Wrestling Champion's Pregnancy Photos Are Some Of The Most Gorgeous We've Ever Seen
Celebrity Waxworks: Taylor Swift

Inside The Pop Waxwork Museum - 34 Amazing Replicas Of Your FAVE Stars