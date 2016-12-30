23 Songs Turning 10 In 2017 That'll Make You Feel Hella Old!

Now Playing
30 December 2016, 13:03
Yep, you're pretty much ancient rn...
You might want to sit down for this one... you ready?
10 years ago, the year wasn't 1997... it was 2007!
You might be getting older, but at least 2016's over, right?
Now we're heading into the warmth and comfort of 2017 (we hope), let's take a look at some of the songs that are turning a DECADE old this year.
Now put down your copy of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, pick up your 1st gen iPhone, and reminisce about a time when all your fave celebs were still alive and gorillas weren't getting shot in zoos...
Rihanna feat. Jay Z - 'Umbrella'
Official Music Video
04:12
