If You Thought You Were Bad At Flirting, Watch The Beast's Hilarious Shot In This Beauty & The Beast Clip

2 March 2017, 11:38

"Dinner Invitation" Clip - Disney's Beauty And The Beast

00:44

That smile tho.

March 2017. Sure, Mother's Day happens in March, but... Whatever. The thing we're really looking forward to is the release of the live-action remake of 'Beauty and the Beast'. And the latest clip has got us literally counting down seconds until it's release.

Disney have released their first full-look at Dan Stevens' Beast as he sort-of (ish) attempts to woo Belle (Emma Watson) into joining him for dinner.

Ariana Grande Beauty and the BeastPic: YouTube

The rest of the cast, including Ewan McGregor and Ian McKellen, all offer Beast helpful tips on how to charm Belle into accepting his date offer, including - and you may want to write these down:

  • Be gentle
  • Be kind
  • Be charming
  • Be sweet

And as for giving a "dashing, debonair smile", well, maybe Beast should leave that to people without fangs, eh?

