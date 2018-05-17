Little Mix Are Bringing Their Summer Hits Tour To Scotland - Extra Tickets Just Released!
17 May 2018, 16:21
The Little Mix ladies are bringing their live show to Stirlingshire and they'll be joined by the mighty Rak-Su - what more could you want?
Just when you thought Little Mix's 'Summer Hits Tour 2018' couldn't get any better, the four pop queens go and announce your X Factor winners Rak-Su as their support act!
Tickets for the group's epic show at Stirlingshire's Falkirk Stadium on Friday 27th July are on sale now, so make sure you get in there quick – you know this absolutely isn’t one to be missed.
Little Mix will also be joined by Australian sister trio Germain during their tour, so fans are guaranteed to be treated to one seriously brilliant dose of incredible pop music.
The ladies have been busy in the studio recording their fifth studio album hot off the back of their epic fourth project 'Glory Days'. With hits like 'Touch', 'Black Magic' and 'Move', who wouldn't wanna see these four absolute queens slaying a live show!?
Recently crowned X factor champs Rak-Su triumphed on the show back in December 2017 and quickly scaled the charts with their single 'Dimelo', which featured Naughty Boy and Wyclef Jean. The four piece are brilliantly energetic live performers and will provide the perfect warm up for the mighty Little Mix.
Check out Little Mix's UK tour dates below:
Friday 6 July - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Saturday 7 July - Liberty Stadium, Swansea SOLD OUT
Sunday 8 July - Weston Homes Community Stadium, Colchester
Thursday 12 July - County Ground, Northampton
Friday 13 July - KCOM Craven Park, Hull SOLD OUT
Saturday 14 July - Macron Stadium, Bolton SOLD OUT
Sunday 15 July - John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield SOLD OUT
Thursday 19 July - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby
Friday 20 July - Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
Saturday 21 July - Earlham Park, Norwich
Sunday 22 July - Kent Event Centre, Maidstone
Thursday 26 July - International Stadium, Gateshead
Friday 27 July - Falkirk Stadium, Stirlingshire
Saturday 28 July - Outdoors at AECC, Aberdeen
Sunday 29 July - Bught Park, Inverness
