P!nk Has Challenged Will Manning To Face His Ultimate Fear But Only YOU Can Make It Happen!

21 August 2017, 14:50

Pink with Make Some Noise

We need this to become a reality.

We're all aware how much of an incredible performer P!nk is when she takes to the stage; not only does she have one of the most incredible voices in the industry, she also whips out some acrobatic wirework every now and then!

Which is why, all in the aid of Global's Make Some Noise, the 'What About Us' star (with a little help from Roman Kemp) has dared Will Manning to ride down the fastest zip-wire in Europe. Oh yeah did we mention, Will have a MASSIVE fear of heights.

pink make some noise

However, there is just one thing you need to do first in order to make Will face his worst fear and that is to raise £5000 for Global's Make Some Noise.

To donate £5 and get us closer to throwing Will down a zip wire, you just need to text WILL to 70766. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise and remember f you’re under 16 please ask the bill payer’s permission first.

Not content with Will already on the brink of facing his worst fear, P!nk wants him to shout out the names of all her albums whilst he goes down or face a forfeit when he reaches the bottom. Sounds like a doddle right?

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK, which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. 

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

Full Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.com

