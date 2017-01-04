WATCH: Tom Daley Just Revealed He Has A Huge Crush On This Male Popstar And TBH Same Tom, Same.

Who doesn't tbf?

Team GB Olympian and diving legend Tom Daley dropped by Capital to catch up with Roman Kemp tonight (4th January) - and ended up revealing his celebrity crush!

Tom Daley Has A Crush On Shawn Mendes! 00:38

After being inspired by Tom's EPIC Shawn-inspired Christmas jumper, our Ro dedicated 'Treat You Better' to the Splash! star, who couldn't help revealing his affections for Shawn.

New fave Xmas jumper ;) @shawnmendes A photo posted by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) onDec 28, 2016 at 3:21am PST

Dustin Lance Black, Tom's fiance, apparently already had a crush on the Canadian pop hunk, but after seeing him belt out his biggest hits at our Jingle Bell Ball last month, Tom became a fan too!

Shawn Mendes - 'Mercy' (Live At Capitals Jingle Bell Ball 2016) Shawn Mendes - 'Mercy' (Live At Capitals Jingle Bell Ball 2016) 04:00

Seriously, can you watch that video and NOT fall in love with Shawn Mendes?

No. Thought not!

