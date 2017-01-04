WATCH: Tom Daley Just Revealed He Has A Huge Crush On This Male Popstar And TBH Same Tom, Same.

4 January 2017, 19:40

Tom Daley Shawn Mendes Crush

Who doesn't tbf?

Team GB Olympian and diving legend Tom Daley dropped by Capital to catch up with Roman Kemp tonight (4th January) - and ended up revealing his celebrity crush!

Tom Daley Has A Crush On Shawn Mendes!

00:38

After being inspired by Tom's EPIC Shawn-inspired Christmas jumper, our Ro dedicated 'Treat You Better' to the Splash! star, who couldn't help revealing his affections for Shawn.

 

New fave Xmas jumper ;) @shawnmendes

A photo posted by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) onDec 28, 2016 at 3:21am PST

 

Dustin Lance Black, Tom's fiance, apparently already had a crush on the Canadian pop hunk, but after seeing him belt out his biggest hits at our Jingle Bell Ball last month, Tom became a fan too!

Shawn Mendes - 'Mercy' (Live At Capitals Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

Shawn Mendes - 'Mercy' (Live At Capitals Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

04:00

Seriously, can you watch that video and NOT fall in love with Shawn Mendes?

No. Thought not!

