WATCH: Tom Daley Just Revealed He Has A Huge Crush On This Male Popstar And TBH Same Tom, Same.

4 January 2017, 19:40
Who doesn't tbf?
Team GB Olympian and diving legend Tom Daley dropped by Capital to catch up with Roman Kemp tonight (4th January) - and ended up revealing his celebrity crush!
After being inspired by Tom's EPIC Shawn-inspired Christmas jumper, our Ro dedicated 'Treat You Better' to the Splash! star, who couldn't help revealing his affections for Shawn.
Dustin Lance Black, Tom's fiance, apparently already had a crush on the Canadian pop hunk, but after seeing him belt out his biggest hits at our Jingle Bell Ball last month, Tom became a fan too!
Seriously, can you watch that video and NOT fall in love with Shawn Mendes?
No. Thought not!
