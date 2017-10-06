WATCH: "Are You Bantering?" - Love Island's Chris Had A Shock When Kem Decided To Bae Olivia...

6 October 2017, 07:50

Olivia is Kem's type on paper...

'Love Island' was all about hooking up with someone you fancied, and ended up finding your one true love. Chris found Olivia. Kem found Amber. Everyone was happy families.

Well, they were until Roman Kemp stirred the pot.

> Donate To Global's #MakeSomeNoise For Those Who Don't Get Heard

Chris and Kem Global's Make Some Noise

The two 'Love Island' legends, Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes swung by to help raise money for #MakeSomeNoise, but while they were here, we couldn't help but play a quick sesh of 'To Bae Or Not To Bae'.

Pitting the two against each other, we wanted to see if they'd recouple with the likes of Taylor Swift and Sofia Richie, but things got REAL juicy when Kem decided Olivia, Chris' girlfriend, was 100% his type on paper.

Luckily for their bromance, he meant he'd only recouple with her as a mate. We were concerned Chris was going to pencil a whole diss-track to Kem. Phew.

> Keep Up To Date With All Of The #MakeSomeNoise Shenanigans By Downloading Our App Now!

You can help raise money for Global's #MakeSomeNoise by donating here.

If you wanted further proof that these two are the ultimate dream team, check out the trailer for their brand new show!

Trending On Capital FM

5AM Deafintely Theatre 2

WATCH: 5AM Throwing Shapes At An All-Deaf Dance Class Will Give You ALL The Good Vibes

Cheryl takes to the L'Oreal catwalk after giving b

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Shows & Presenters

See more Shows & Presenters

Roman Kemp

Roman Kemp

JJ

JJ

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes

Capital Playlist

See more Capital Playlist

Chasing Highs artwork

Chasing Highs Alma

Download 'Chasing Highs' on iTunes
Heavy artwork

Heavy Anne-Marie

Download 'Heavy' on iTunes
Lonely Together artwork

Lonely Together Avicii feat. Rita Ora

Download 'Lonely Together' on iTunes
Reggaetón Lento artwork

Reggaetón Lento CNCO x Little Mix

Feels artwork

Feels Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams ,...

Download 'Feels' on iTunes
Havana artwork

Havana Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug

Download 'Havana' on iTunes

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Cara Delevingne Dating Disaster Asset

WATCH: Cara Delevingne Dishes The Dirt On How To Recover From REAL Awkward Dating Disasters!
Rita Ora Defends Sexy Photos on Ellen

WATCH: Rita Ora Defends Her Love For Posting Sexy Selfies On Insta With Some Pretty Sound Advice...

Rita Ora

Channing Tatum Grooms James Corden for Magic Mike

WATCH: Channing Tatum Strips Down To Teach James Corden How To Be A Sexy AF 'Magic Mike' Stripper
Zac Efron 73 Questions with Vanessa Hudgens Ashley

WATCH: Zac Efron Spills The Beans On Which Of His Old Co-Stars He'd LOVE To Film A Love Scene With
Roman Kemp Eminem Make Some Noise Transformation 9

Our Very Own Roman Kemp Looks Unrecognisable As He's Transformed Into Eminem Using Just Make-Up