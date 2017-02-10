WATCH: We Pranked A New Producer With A Secret Visit From 'Katy Perry' AKA - Dave Berry In Drag!

WATCH: Katy Perry Prank On New Producer

You're gonna have to be living under a rock to have missed that Katy Perry dropped a brand new track today.

'Chained To The Rhythm' has shot straight to the top of the iTunes chart and she's performing it for the first time anywhere this weekend at the GRAMMYs in America.

However before her appearance in America, she was stopping by Capital for an exclusive appearance in the UK...or so our brand new producer Sam thought.

Once we got wind that he was a massive K-Pez fan, it seemed a shame to let this opportunity go by...

So, some cruel mastermind thought to tell him to come in super early so that he could personally record some production with Katy herself. However of course it wasn't Katy, it was Dave Berry, with a beautiful wig on and some luscious lip-stick.

Cue horrifically awkward scene, have a watch of the video above!

