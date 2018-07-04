Love Island 2018: What Is The Prize And How Much Money Do The Winners Get?

4 July 2018, 11:41

Love Island Cash Prize

After watching Love Island for months, one lucky couple would've found love (and earned themselves a sweet prize.) But what do the contestants actually win?

Love Island 2018 is drawing to an end - there's only a couple of weeks left until we crown a winning couple; like Kem and Amber, or Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey.

With Dani and Jack looking likely to be named the power couple this year, it got us thinking... Just what will the winning couple get as a prize? (Apart from each other. Obviously.)

What do the winners of Love Island get?

The winning couple will receive £50,000 between the two of them. Then, Caroline Flack will offer the pair the chance to split the cash equally, or to steal it from the other person, and keep the £50k to themselves.

Contestants will also get loads of media opportunities following the series - from presenting on TV to those charcoal face mask promotions.

