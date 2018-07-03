Love Island 2018: People Are Convinced Georgia And Wes Have Left The Villa After Airport Sighting

3 July 2018, 11:08

Josh Georgia Left Love Island

As Georgia and Wes were left single after Love Island's Casa Amor recoupling, fans are convinced they've already been dumped after spotting them at the airport...

As Casa Amor dramatically reunited with the Love Island villa, a recoupling saw new romances cemented and others get brutally dumped - specifically speaking, Wes, who got sacked off for hunk-with-glasses Alex, and Georgia who stayed so loyal to her boy Josh and was publicly pied when he strolled back into the villa hand in hand with new gal Kazimir. We're not bitter at all, OK?

Love Island 2018: Where Is Grace Wardle? Has She Been Sent Home From Casa Amor?

As we all know, the show runs usually in a one or two day delay, and rumours are circulating causing people to suspect that Wes and Georgia have already left the villa after multiple reports of sightings at the airport.

Many hit back, asking where the other dumped bombshells such as Dean, Savanna and Charlie were as we already saw them get the boot last night.

And look, we aren't saying we're taking sides in this situation, but we might actually ball our eyes out if Georgia gets dumped after all of this heartache... we're feeling these guys' thinking.

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Grace Wardle Love Island

Grace Wardle Love Island: Tattoos, Age, Instagram And Job Revealed
Grace Wardle Love Island

Love Island 2018: Where Is Grace Wardle? Has She Been Sent Home From Casa Amor?
Eyal Monday Motivation

WATCH: Eyal Channels His Inner-Guru By Reading Some Ridiculous Monday Motivation
Zara Mcdermott love island aftersun

Watch: The Moment Love Island's Zara Sees Adam Kiss Darylle For The First Time
Eyal Booker Amber Davies DMs

WATCH: Eyal Confirms That As Soon As He Left The Love Island Villa, Amber Slid In His DMs

More Movies & TV News

Noah Schanpp Stranger Things Spoiler

WATCH: Noah Schnapp Accidentally Lets Slip A Stranger Things Death Spoiler!
Jordan Adefeyisan Love Island

Jordan Adefeyisan Love Island 2018: Details Including Modelling, Age, Instagram, Exes & Tinder
Rosie 'Love Island' Make-Up Challenge

WATCH: Rosie Gives Love Island's Adam A Taste Of His Own Medicine By Wrecking His Make-Up
Darylle Sargeant Love Island

Darylle Sargeant 'Love Island' 2018: Age, Instagram, Ex-Boyfriends and Tattoos Revealed
Hayley Hughes Spelling Bee Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Hayley Hughes Gets Thrashed By A 13-Year-Old In Spelling Competition