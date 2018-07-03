Love Island 2018: People Are Convinced Georgia And Wes Have Left The Villa After Airport Sighting

As Georgia and Wes were left single after Love Island's Casa Amor recoupling, fans are convinced they've already been dumped after spotting them at the airport...

As Casa Amor dramatically reunited with the Love Island villa, a recoupling saw new romances cemented and others get brutally dumped - specifically speaking, Wes, who got sacked off for hunk-with-glasses Alex, and Georgia who stayed so loyal to her boy Josh and was publicly pied when he strolled back into the villa hand in hand with new gal Kazimir. We're not bitter at all, OK?

As we all know, the show runs usually in a one or two day delay, and rumours are circulating causing people to suspect that Wes and Georgia have already left the villa after multiple reports of sightings at the airport.

Landed back in England from Palma earlier today and I’ve got some horrible news for everyone, I saw Georgia and Wes at the airport so no need to watch tonight #LoveIsIand — Eyal (@RubenEsquee) July 2, 2018

Sooo we know Georgia is going home as she was seen in the airport yesterday #LoveIsland I’m also go gutted as we know Wes will be going home which I’m also gutted about — Stephanie Gannon (@donkeysteph1) July 2, 2018

Sorry to ruin everyone’s fun but just seen Georgia and Wes at the airport in Majorca , wonder who goes tonight then #loveisland — Matty Allton (@MattyAllton) July 2, 2018

Many hit back, asking where the other dumped bombshells such as Dean, Savanna and Charlie were as we already saw them get the boot last night.

Clearly not true because what about the rest of the new people who would be dumped.. — Josh Foreman (@joshforeman0) July 2, 2018

And look, we aren't saying we're taking sides in this situation, but we might actually ball our eyes out if Georgia gets dumped after all of this heartache... we're feeling these guys' thinking.

girls we are ALL standing by our girl and using every single one of georgia’s promo codes i don’t care if you don’t want charcoal toothpaste you’re buying 4 tubes — saz (@sarahlostctrl) July 2, 2018

I’m gonna be buying EVERY waist trainer and EVERY fit tea Georgia is promoting #LoveIsland — lew (@lookingforlewys) July 2, 2018

