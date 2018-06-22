Love Island Star Sophie Gradon's Boyfriend Posts Touching Tribute Following Her Shock Death

The former Love Island star tragically passed away recently aged 32 - now her boyfriend has posted a touching tribute to her.

Love Island star Sophie Gradon was a popular figure back in season 2 of the hit show and news of her tragic death was a shock to everyone.

Following the news of her death, Sophie's boyfriend Aaron Armstrong has spoken out about her tragic deaths and posted a tribute message on his Facebook page.

Posting a picture of himself and Sophie surrounded by hearts, Aaron wrote, 'It's not easy, but it's okay to talk', whilst adding a caption that read, 'I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always (sic)'.

When she was in the villa, Sophie was coupled with Tom Powell and the pair continued dating outside of the show, before splitting just a couple of months after moving in together.

Having remained friends after their split and kept in close contact, Tom has now opened up about Sophie's battle with mental health following her death, telling OK! "I’m still in total shock."

In an interview with OK!, Tom explained, “I just didn’t expect this – I spoke to her a few weeks ago and she seemed as happy as Larry, she seemed the happiest I’d seen her in a while if I’m being totally honest with you. I’m totally devastated.”

“After Love Island, me and her were together and basically lived together for two months. So I saw when she had anxiety attacks, and when she was down and had depression. I’ve been though it all with her, because I know she used to take medication for depression and anxiety quite often."

"But it would never get this far to be honest. She would be low now and again and she would need some ‘me time’ to take herself away from social media and the outside world, and she would cut everyone off for two or three days and recuperate and find herself again. But she always pulled through it. Nobody expected it to be any other way.”

He went on to say, “She had her times when she did suffer with depression, but she’s helped so many people through it by being so open with it. She’s effected so many people in a positive way by admitting to it and by helping people. She has been such a role model to so many people through that.”

Sophie had only recently begun a new realtionship with Aaron Armstrong and Tom revealed that Sophie had expressed to him just how happy she was about it, saying, “It was two or three weeks ago that she said to me that she was dating this new guy and she seemed really happy about it, she seemed really positive.”

