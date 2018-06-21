Celebs Pay Tribute After News That Former Love Island Contestant Sophie Gradon Has Died

Our thoughts are with her family.

Reports have emerged that former Love Island 2016 contestant Sophie Gradon has passed away aged 32.

Her celebrity friends including Holly Hagan, Nathan Henry and Olivia Buckland led the tributes to the reality star, with Holly saying that Sophie had been helping her combat Internet trolls just hours earlier.

@sophiegradon you were only helping me battle the twitter trolls yesterday rest in peace beautiful — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) June 21, 2018

@sophiegradon rest in peace you beautiful little angel, the heavens are blessed with a beautiful smile R.I.P xxx — Nathan Henry (@NathanHGShore) June 21, 2018

In lost of words right now ! RIP @sophiegradon such an amazing and beautiful girl — Hayley Hughes (@HayleyHughes_xx) June 21, 2018

I am in absolutely in shock! @sophiegradon what a beautiful woman you were. RIP — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) June 21, 2018

RIP @sophiegradon THIS WORLD IS CRUEL. I can’t believe what I’ve just read. You beautiful angel. I have no words. I’m in so much pain. A beautiful friend and person. It hasn’t sunk in. — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) June 21, 2018

So shocked and awful news @sophiegradon what a beautiful young girl... my heart goes out to all her family and loved ones. X — Charlotte Dawson (@CharlotteDawsx) June 21, 2018

Thoughts are with @sophiegradon family and friends. What sad, heartbreaking news. All my love x — GABBY ALLEN (@gabbydawnallen) June 21, 2018

It just shows someone can look the happiest person, but you never know what goes on behind closed doors. So beautiful, r.i.p @sophiegradon — Abbie holborn (@abbiegshore) June 21, 2018

Awful awful news this morning. I am gutted. I am so sorry the world failed you. You were such an intricate, creative, intelligent soul. Words fail me. — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) June 21, 2018

You helped us through so much. Your smile was one in a million. The world failed. I send all my love and my thoughts to you today. To your family and your loved ones. I cannot work out what to say. RIP you beautiful beautiful woman. I’m so lucky to have met you. #stayshapey — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) June 21, 2018

It was only 24 hours ago we were laughing about me on Twitter and talking about my antics. You were the most beautiful kind hearted soul .... we have lost another angel @sophiegradon — Sophie (@SophieKasaei_) June 21, 2018

So very sad . Such a beautiful soul .... such a beautiful smile ...thoughts and love with friends and family @sophiegradon — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) June 21, 2018

Fly high beautiful so high! pic.twitter.com/JPrqQgkPqC — Katie Salmon (@katiesalmon24) June 21, 2018

The news was confirmed by her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, who posted a photo of the pair of them together on Facebook with the caption, “I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always.” [sic]

Police confirmed that the body of a 32-year-old woman had been found at a home in Medburn, near Newcastle. A Northumbria Police spokesperson said, “At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

Sophie had found fame on Love Island in 2016 where she dates Thomas Powell before moving on with Katie Salmon, becoming the first bisexual couple on the show.

Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this heartbreaking time.