Celebs Pay Tribute After News That Former Love Island Contestant Sophie Gradon Has Died

21 June 2018, 11:40

Sophie Gradon

Our thoughts are with her family.

Reports have emerged that former Love Island 2016 contestant Sophie Gradon has passed away aged 32. 

Her celebrity friends including Holly Hagan, Nathan Henry and Olivia Buckland led the tributes to the reality star, with Holly saying that Sophie had been helping her combat Internet trolls just hours earlier. 

The news was confirmed by her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, who posted a photo of the pair of them together on Facebook with the caption, “I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always.” [sic]

Police confirmed that the body of a 32-year-old woman had been found at a home in Medburn, near Newcastle. A Northumbria Police spokesperson said,  “At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

Sophie had found fame on Love Island in 2016 where she dates Thomas Powell before moving on with Katie Salmon, becoming the first bisexual couple on the show.

Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this heartbreaking time. 

