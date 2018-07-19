Love Island Music: The Most Memorable Songs From The 2018 Series

19 July 2018, 12:18

Love Island Music Songs

In every episode of Love Island the music is getting better and better, so here's a playlist of some of the very best.

Love Island's music choices this season have been on point. Whether the contestants are about to split or having a party, every song has been handpicked to perfection to create the perfect soundtrack to the show.

love island songs

Often the music goes unnoticed on TV shows, however the 2018 series has had massive success with the music... let's have a look at soem of the best:

'Kill Em with Kindness' - Selena Gomez

'Take Me Home' - Jess Glynne

'Life Of The Party' - Shawn Mendes

'GDFR' - Flo Rida & Sage The Gemini

'Boys' - Charli XCX

'Everything Has Changed' - Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran

'Something Just Like This' - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Nick Jonas - 'Jealous'

Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos) - 'Slide'

