Fans Think Love Island Bosses Weren’t Showing Samira & Frankie’s Scenes On Purpose

The couple’s scenes in the Hideaway were never shown.

Following Samira Mighty’s shock exit from Love Island afterdeclaring that she wanted to quit the show to make a go of things with Frankie Foster, fans were shocked to realise loads of the couple’s scenes were never shown on TV.

It was revealed that Samira and Frankie’s steamy scenes in the Hideaway were never aired on the show and the couple generally didn’t get much airtime overall.

After Frankie left the villa he told the tabloids, “We probably didn’t get as much air time as our relationship deserved. But from what people have seen it seems to have been all positive. I’ve actually got more air time since leaving the villa.

“All I'm thinking about is getting to see her. I'm buzzing to see her. I do want Samira to be my girlfriend.

“It’s weird for me because obviously it’s a big thing for everyone in the villa. Everyone was cheering us into the hideaway, everyone was happy for us.”

Fans took to Twitter to vent their anger and claim producers had “fixed” it so the couple wouldn’t win.

Samira & Frankie: blossoming romance- not shown



Sam & Georgia: getting closer- not shown



Jack & Dani-couple who are lovely and entertaining- no longer shown



Drama because of a peck that meant nothing- shown on repeat for 50 years. Why?! Change name from #LoveIsland to #BB — El Kirkpatrick (@Eleanor_KirkP) July 13, 2018

Actually gutted for Samira after all this editing stuff has come out. They where really against her from day 1 #loveisland — Jasmine Archer (@Jasminearcherr) July 13, 2018

#loveisland reminds me of Cabin in the Woods. It’s about entertainment and what producers think people want to see. Samira wasn’t playing into the stereotype of the sassy black girl who couldn’t get a man - she was awkward, soft and got a man. And so jt didn’t get airtime. — geraldine (@smethngclever) July 13, 2018

nah #LoveIsland is gross and we all know it. creepy wet dishcloth alex got more chances directly hurled his way than he ever deserved while samira got repeatedly swerved, was never aired, and now forced to leave — beatrice nyimenka (@breezybinch) July 12, 2018

Samira: *provides us with entertainment, a genuine relationship with Frankie, good humour and dance routines*



Producers: Yeah but Alex is ironing a shirt right now, and Sam is making Georgia a 'choccy milk.' Can't miss that now can we?#LoveIsland — S (@thesamalovell) July 12, 2018

Naaaah mate thats messed up that @LoveIsland edited out Samira and Frankie's hideaway night. That decision completely ruined their chances in the villa. No doubt about it. #loveisland — Laura. (@EcheLora) July 13, 2018

Given that the couple that walks away with £50k is the one that is deemed the favourite by the public, it’s no wonder people are annoyed about the couple’s lack of airtime.

Here’s hoping they can make it work on the outside world instead!

