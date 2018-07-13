Fans Think Love Island Bosses Weren’t Showing Samira & Frankie’s Scenes On Purpose

13 July 2018, 15:57

Samira Mighty Frankie Foster Love Island

The couple’s scenes in the Hideaway were never shown.

Following Samira Mighty’s shock exit from Love Island afterdeclaring that she wanted to quit the show to make a go of things with Frankie Foster, fans were shocked to realise loads of the couple’s scenes were never shown on TV.

It was revealed that Samira and Frankie’s steamy scenes in the Hideaway were never aired on the show and the couple generally didn’t get much airtime overall.

After Frankie left the villa he told the tabloids, “We probably didn’t get as much air time as our relationship deserved. But from what people have seen it seems to have been all positive. I’ve actually got more air time since leaving the villa.

“All I'm thinking about is getting to see her. I'm buzzing to see her. I do want Samira to be my girlfriend.

“It’s weird for me because obviously it’s a big thing for everyone in the villa. Everyone was cheering us into the hideaway, everyone was happy for us.”

Fans took to Twitter to vent their anger and claim producers had “fixed” it so the couple wouldn’t win.

Given that the couple that walks away with £50k is the one that is deemed the favourite by the public, it’s no wonder people are annoyed about the couple’s lack of airtime.

Here’s hoping they can make it work on the outside world instead!

