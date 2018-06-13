Love Island 2018's Eyal Booker's Youtube Account Is Everything We Expected It To Be And More

He may or may not kiss trees...and howl like a monkey.

Earth loving, spiritually in-tune Eyal Booker has entered the Love Island 2018 villa to find himself a girl he just, like, really connects to, you know?

We all know he used to be in a pop group called EverYoung and also makes a living as a model, but now his Youtube channel has been unearthed, where he confessed he also wants to get into acting and lets his audience get to know him on a more personal, vibey level.

Cue monkey howl.

Eyal declares his favourite colour is green because he loves nature so much and rolls around his garden with his two BFF's - his dogs, and TBH, we wouldn't expect anything less.

