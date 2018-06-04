Caroline Flack’s Yellow Playsuit Causes Frenzy During Love Island Launch

4 June 2018, 21:05

caroline flack

Love Island is officially back on our screens and all is well in the world once more.

11 singletons have jetted off to Majorca for a fun-filled summer of love and the nation is glued to their telly screens from here on out. 

However, it’s not just the contestants everybody is talking about. In fact, viewers seem more interested in Caroline Flack’s outfit. 

> Love Island's Adam Collard Branded A 'Liar' By Geordie Shore star 

 

Still got your beret @gizzierskine

A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) onJan 31, 2018 at 12:07pm PST

The newly-engaged presenter looks totally stunning tonight wearing pretty yellow playsuit and fans have been begging her to reveal where it is from. 

Turns out it's actually a jumpsuit that has been altered to show off Caroline’s pins! It’s available to buy from Oxygen Boutique and is priced at £450.


Caroline was photographed wearing an equally gorgeous yellow asymmetric silk chiffon dress earlier this week from Alice + Olivia, which is currently still available on their site. However, it will set you back £505! 

Maybe if I start saving now I can wear it while I watch the launch night of Series 5 next year? 

