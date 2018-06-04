Caroline Flack’s Yellow Playsuit Causes Frenzy During Love Island Launch

On Air Now
The Capital Late Show With Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
4 June 2018, 21:05
Love Island is officially back on our screens and all is well in the world once more.
11 singletons have jetted off to Majorca for a fun-filled summer of love and the nation is glued to their telly screens from here on out.
However, it’s not just the contestants everybody is talking about. In fact, viewers seem more interested in Caroline Flack’s outfit.
> Love Island's Adam Collard Branded A 'Liar' By Geordie Shore star
The newly-engaged presenter looks totally stunning tonight wearing pretty yellow playsuit and fans have been begging her to reveal where it is from.
Turns out it's actually a jumpsuit that has been altered to show off Caroline’s pins! It’s available to buy from Oxygen Boutique and is priced at £450.
The BIG day is finally here #LoveIsland Lands tonight 9pm @ITV2 @LoveIsland @Carolineflack1 #HappyLoveIslandDay pic.twitter.com/EYiR4XcNwZ— ITV2 (@itv2) June 4, 2018
Caroline was photographed wearing an equally gorgeous yellow asymmetric silk chiffon dress earlier this week from Alice + Olivia, which is currently still available on their site. However, it will set you back £505!
Maybe if I start saving now I can wear it while I watch the launch night of Series 5 next year?