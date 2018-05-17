Caroline Flack Hits Out At Former Love Island Stars During Live Interview

The Love Island presenter took a swipe at the villa's former residents during a live interview recently...

When it comes to Love Island, we all know the deal. A bunch of lustful twenty somethings head out to live in a vill ain the sun for a few weeks and couple up with someone they hope to fall in love with. It's pretty simple.

But with the rise of social media, when islanders leave the villa, their public profiles online are pretty huge, so many of them decide to use their Instagram or Twitter profiles to promote products for companies for a bit of that #spon money.

But it seems that not everyone is happy with that Love Island blueprint and the show's presenter Caroline Flack has now hit out at the former stars of the show, although she did find time to praise 2017 contestant Camilla Thurlow.

Speaking on stage at AOL Build, Caroline said, “She's [Camilla] gone on and used what she's gained from that show and put it to good use. It's not all about coming out and getting teeth whitening deals."

Camilla coupled up with Jamie Jewitt on the show and the pair are one of the couples still together today. They have remained largely out of the public spotlight and instead decided to travel and support various charities across the globe.

In her interview about the increased social media profile of contestants, Caroline went on to add, "You can go in and use it as a public platform and do something, as she's done it.”

The new series of Love Island is set to start on 4th June 2018 with a whole new load of contestants ready to couple up right before our very eyes. Caroline Flack will be back to present and voiceover Iain Stirling will also return. Yay!

