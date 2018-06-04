Hayley Hughes Love Island 2018: From Her Model Career, To Her Instagram And Ex-Boyfriend, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Hayley Hughes has already become a Love Island 2018 favourite contestant thanks to her career and celebrity pals.

Love Island's Hayley Hughes has given up her job as a model for the summer to find her dream man among the male contestants in series four.

Joining the likes of Dani Dyer, Laura Anderson and many more in the ITV2 villa, it looks like we're going to get to know this year's line-up VERY well.

So who is Hayley Hughes? What is she like on Twitter and Instagram? And who is Hayley’s ex-boyfriend that she spent a heartfelt five years with? Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island cast member.

Hayley Hughes’ modelling career

Aged 21 and from Liverpool, Hayley has had a small taste of the celebrity life as she’s been a model for some popular fashion brands.

She also entered a pageant and was crowned Miss British Isles in 2015. Hayley is an aspiring actress too and goes to drama school.

Who is Hayley’s ex-boyfriend?

The Love Island 2018 contestant has already admitted she’s only had one boyfriend. A teenage sweetheart, Hayley was with her ex for five years from the age of 16.

Hayley's celebrity celebrity friends

Hayley has been rubbing shoulders with some other Love Island stars during the social scene as she’s got connections with both Scott Thomas and Chris Hughes.

Hayley Hughes on Instagram and Twitter

Already well established in the world of social media, you can find Hayley on Instagram @hayleyhughes.xx and on Twitter @hayleyhughes13.