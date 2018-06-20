Love Island 2018 Star Eyal Booker Has Two Super Hot Brothers

He's been getting a lot of attention in the Love Island villa this year, but did you know that Eyal actually has two super hot brothers?

Whilst we know that Eyal Booker is all about spirituality and nature, plus he's also got one of the best hairstyles in the Love Island 2018 villa, one thing you may not know is that Eyal actually has TWO super hot brothers!

That's right, not one... but TWO! If you thought Eyal was a handsome chap, wait until you see his siblings...

Eyal is the youngest of three brothers and whilst we know about his career in the band EverYoung and his secret history on YouTube, his brothers actually have some pretty cool jobs too!

Ariel Booker

A post shared by Ariel Booker (@arielhbooker) onNov 3, 2016 at 5:04am PDT

Eyal's oldest brother is called Ariel, he's 28 years old and it turns out he's an entrepreneur who co-founded his own company called 'CanOWater'. The company produces tinned cans of water in order to reduce plastic pollution, so he's clearly passionate about the environment like Eyal.

A quick swipe through his Instagram reveals that Ariel is certainly battling Eyal for best looking Booker brother, whilst his regular posts of beautiful holiday hotspots are totally not making us jealous at all!

A post shared by Ariel Booker (@arielhbooker) onApr 20, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

But like we said, there aren't just two Booker brothers, there are three...

Tal Booker

A post shared by Tal Booker (@tal.booker) onAug 24, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Eyal's other brother is called Tal and he's 26 years old. He's a creative designer and digital artist, which kinda already makes him sound pretty darn cool too.

After a quick flick through Tal's Instagram, it appears that he also does a bit of part time modelling on the side and it's easy to see why - just look at this handsome lad!

A post shared by Tal Booker (@tal.booker) onMar 28, 2018 at 5:43am PDT

Sadly for anyone out there reading this and thinking about trying to slide into Tal's DMs, he's a taken man and his girlfriend, model Olivia Moulder, is an absolute stunner too.

What a good looking family eh!

Love Island is on every night at 9pm on ITV2.

