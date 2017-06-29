WATCH: Maggie Lindemann Let Slip Her Next Tune Is With A Major UK Artist, But Who Could It Be?!

We're down for this.

There's not been a single day, since it's release, where we haven't sat back and gone "Let's listen to 'Pretty Girl'". It is a certified CHOON. So we couldn't keep that bottled up between us.

We had to get Maggie Lindemann in the studio, and tell her just how much we loved her newest single.

> WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham Spills The Beans On When He, Ed Sheeran & David Beckham Stripped Off In A Pub!

The American singer-songwriter swung by to chat to Roman Kemp about Cheat Codes & Cade's remix of 'Pretty Girl', but that's not the only collaboration in her books.

Roman asked Maggie if she's been approached by someone wanting to collaborate with her, and her response was nothing short of sweet, sweet music to our ears.

"Yes, actually, I have" confirmed Maggie. "Erm... I don't know if I can say it [who contacted her] yet.

"It's not set in stone yet. We haven't recorded it yet. We got it, like, literally when we got here. It's actually someone from the UK area, so that's cool."

That could mean ANYONE. Is it Niall Horan? Could it be Little Mix? Or is she working with Ed Sheeran? We've just wait patiently, Maggie, refreshing your Twitter feed for this very important news.

> Download Our App To Hear Roman Kemp Catch Up With All Of The Biggest Stars - From Ed Sheeran To Harry Styles

Speaking of collabs, Ella Eyre and Sigala swung by to test their friendship, by working out which one of them posted these cringe messages on Twitter...