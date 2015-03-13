Blonde - 'All Cried Out'

13 March 2015, 15:54

Watch Blonde's incredible music video for their follow-up single to 'I Loved You'.

Blonde returned in 2015 with their brand new single 'All Cried Out', their follow-up to the hit that made them the dance name on everyone's lips.

Watch More Of The Latest Official Music Videos

The song features guest vocals from Alex Newell, who most people will know for his critically acclaimed stint as Wade 'Unique' Adams on US musical series Glee.

Blonde released the song in 2015 giving themselves their second Vodafone Big Top 40 hit, after their 2014 release 'I Loved You' with Melissa Steel.

The UK-based deep house duo have yet to officially announce plans for their debut studio album. 

You may also like...

PLUS... Check Out The Latest Hit Music Videos:

 

More Music News

See more More Music News

Shawn Mendes Tour

Shawn Mendes - The Tour: Tickets, Dates, News & More

Cardi B & Rita Ora

People Are Convinced Cardi B Accidentally Threw Shade At Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX
Hailey Baldwin Shawn Mendes Met Gala Asset

Shawn Mendes Fuelled Hailey Baldwin Relationship Rumours With One Simple Move At The Met Gala
Jade Thirlwall at Stonewall Youth Awards

Jade Thirlwall Showed Again Just How Much She Cares About Being An LGBT Ally
Sigala Chewbacca Asset

WATCH: Sigala Is Going To Make The Whole #CapitalSTB Growl Like Chewbacca

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 8th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

#CapitalSTB Embarrassing Tweets

QUIZ: Which #CapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos & Vids Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Girl
Pictures Of The Week Asset 30rd April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design