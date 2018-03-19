The 11 Pop Remixes You NEED To Hear This Month [March 2018]

2018 is already flying by isn't it?! But, we're ready with a new playlist full of banging pop remixes.

Pop music has already made an epic mark on the year with Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Dan Caplen and Macklemore's 'These Days' notching a huge 7 weeks at the top of The Official Vodafone Big Top 40.

But we're here for the sweet remixes of your favourites and we have them in abundance this year:

Dua Lipa - 'New Rules' (Great Skies Remix)

Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Dan Caplen & Macklemore - 'These Days' (AJR Remix)

Bazzi - 'Mine' (Electric Mantis Remix)

Mabel - 'Fine Line' (Tory Lanez Remix)

N*E*R*D feat. Rihanna - 'Lemon' (Drake Remix)

Portugal. The Man - 'Feel It Still' (ZHU Remix)

Sigrid - 'Strangers' (Jonas Blue Remix)

B Young - 'Jumanji' (23 & Chip Remix)

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - 'The Middle' (End Mid Remix)

The Weeknd feat. Kendrick Lamar - 'Pray For Me' (Charlie Lane Remix)

Post Malone - 'Psycho' (Ship Wrek & LZRD Remix)