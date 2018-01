The 11 Pop Remixes You NEED To Hear This Month [January 2018]

It's a new year which means one thing. Hot new remixes!

January 2018 is ready to serve you the goods when it comes to new remixes. Have you heard the new version of J Hus' 'Bouff Daddy' feat. Popcaan yet or an afrobeats version of Liam Payne's 'Bedroom Floor'? Nope... get to it!

> Download our app to make sure you get clued up on all the hottest songs before your mates do!

You ready for these bangers? Check them out below:

J Hus - 'Bouff Daddy' (Dre Skull Remix feat. Popcaan)

Liam Payne - 'Bedroom Floor' (NSG Remix)

Mabel feat. Kojo Funds - 'Finders Keepers' (Dusk Remix)

SZA X Calvin Harris - 'The Weekend' (Funk Wav Remix)

David Guetta & Afrojack feat. Charli XCX & French Montana - 'Dirty Sexy Money' (Ranx & Banx Remix)

Louis Tomlinson - 'Miss You' (Luca Schreiner Remix)

Anne-Marie - 'Heavy' (Banzo Remix)

Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don - 'Instruction' (Mr Eazi Remix)

MK - '17' (6am Remix)

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug - 'Havana' (Daddy Yankee Remix)

J Balvin, Jowell & Randy - 'Bonita (Remix)' feat. Nicky Jam, Wisin, Yandel & Ozuna