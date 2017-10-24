Prove You Could've Been A 'Stranger Things' Kid By Beating Will & Lucas In Our Impossible Quiz

24 October 2017, 13:14

Only a true Netflix nerd could nail this...

We've all watched the Netflix original series, 'Stranger Things', and assumed we could have easily escaped the Upside Down, with nothing but a smile...

But when it comes to knowing everything about the retro drama, how well would you do?

> 'Stranger Things' Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers 

Stranger Things S2Pic: Netflix

We pitted Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp - who play Lucas and Will, respectively - against each other in a test all things Demogorgon, Eggos and Eleven, but can you beat them?

Just think - if you do well on this quiz, you top the actual cast of 'Stranger Things'. And if you do poorly, you get to go back and binge-watch it all over again...

> If You're Counting Down The Seconds Until You Can Watch The Next Episode, Our App Will Fill That 'Stranger Things' Hole For Ya!

Just to make it even more confusing, here's 'Stranger Things' mixed with 'Harry Potter'...

Trending On Capital FM

Jordan Davies

Fans Rush To Support CBB's Jordan Davies After He Sliced His Head Open In Horror Gym Accident
Lady Gaga cosies up to boyfriend, Christian

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are engaged

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  2. 2
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  3. 3
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  4. 4
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  6. 6
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  7. 7
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  8. 8
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  9. 9
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  10. 10
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  11. 11
    Sucker For You artwork
    Sucker For You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  12. 12
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  13. 13
    Mi Gente (Remix) artwork
    Mi Gente (Remix)
    J Balvin feat. Beyonce
    itunes
  14. 14
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  15. 15
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  16. 16
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  17. 17
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  19. 19
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  20. 20
    Pray
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  21. 21
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  22. 22
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  23. 23
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  24. 24
    Heavy
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  25. 25
    Revenge artwork
    Revenge
    Pink feat. Eminem
    itunes
  26. 26
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  27. 27
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  28. 28
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  29. 29
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  30. 30
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  31. 31
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  32. 32
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  33. 33
    Too Much To Ask artwork
    Too Much To Ask
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  34. 34
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  35. 35
    Spotlight (Acoustic)
    Dappy
    itunes
  36. 36
    Star People
    George Michael
    itunes
  37. 37
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  38. 38
    1-800-273-8255
    Logic
    itunes
  39. 39
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  40. 40
    If I'm Lucky
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site