How Well Do You Know The Lyrics To 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'?

13 June 2018, 07:30

Shawn Mendes Last Summer Lyrics Quiz

Shawn recently confessed that he's not 100% sure on the lyrics, so prove you can beat the ACTUAL singer of the tune, by correctly guessing all of the words...

Can you believe Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's collaboration, 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', was released in 2015? Us neither. Hold us. We feel old.

Three years later, and we're still singing along to every word... However, Shawn Mendes isn't.

> QUIZ: Prove You Know ALL The Lyrics To Camila Cabello's 'Havana'

Camila grassed on Shawn to Roman Kemp at the #CapitalSTB, saying that he didn't fully remember the bridge to his own song, so now's the time to test your knowledge against Shawn's.

Simply correctly guess the missing lyric, and we'll try to get you to perform at next year's Capital's Summertime Ball.

 

> Grab Our App, And You Can Get All Of The Latest On Shawn And Camila!

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Anne-Marie Camila Cabello On-Stage Rockabye

WATCH: Camila Cabello Joined Anne-Marie On Stage To Sing 'Rockabye' Together
Eyal Booker Kisses tree

Love Island 2018's Eyal Booker's Youtube Account Is Everything We Expected It To Be And More
Stefflon Don Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Stefflon Don Tore It Up As She Performed Her Hit Track 'Hurtin' Me' At The Summertime Ball!
Aloe Blacc 'London in the Summer' Roman Kemp

WATCH: Aloe Blacc Performs 'Brooklyn In The Summer' In London Park
A to Z Capital Summertime Ball Performances

A-Z: Every Single Performance From Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018

Latest Music News

Jason Derulo - 'Colours'

Jason Derulo's 'Colours' Lyrics For The FIFA World Cup 2018 Are The Empowering Message You Needed Today
Love Island's Niall Aslam

Love Island 2018 Star Niall Aslam's Friends 'Can't Get Hold Of Him' After Leaving The Villa
Ariana Grande Dating History

Ariana Grande Relationship History: From Ex-Boyfriends Big Sean And Mac Miller, To Pete Davidson Engagement
Save Alex Love ISland

WATCH: Olivia Attwood Makes A Public Appeal To Get Love Island's Alex A GF
Shawn Mendes Lilliya Scarlett

Who Is The Girl In Shawn Mendes' 'Nervous' Music Video?

Josh Denzel Who is He Asset

Josh Denzel Love Island 2018: From LADbible Job, Instagram And Ex-Girlfriends, Here's Everything You Need To Know
Ariana Grande Troye Sivan Dance To This Single Art

Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande Are Ready To Drop Their Vibey Masterpiece 'Dance To This'
Demi Lovato Tribute Asset

This Fan Started A Mass Tribute To Demi Lovato After She Cancelled Her Show Due To Sickness
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's Surprise Engagement Was Weirdly Predicted 18 Months Ago By Twitter
Pete Davidson

Who Is Pete Davidson? Ariana Grande’s New Boyfriend Details Revealed As They’re Reportedly Engaged