How Well Do You Know The Lyrics To 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'?

Shawn recently confessed that he's not 100% sure on the lyrics, so prove you can beat the ACTUAL singer of the tune, by correctly guessing all of the words...

Can you believe Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's collaboration, 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', was released in 2015? Us neither. Hold us. We feel old.

Three years later, and we're still singing along to every word... However, Shawn Mendes isn't.

Camila grassed on Shawn to Roman Kemp at the #CapitalSTB, saying that he didn't fully remember the bridge to his own song, so now's the time to test your knowledge against Shawn's.

Simply correctly guess the missing lyric, and we'll try to get you to perform at next year's Capital's Summertime Ball.

