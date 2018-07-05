Caroline Flack And Boyfriend Andrew Brady Relationship Details Revealed: From How They Met To Their Engagement

Love Island presenter Caroline has had many beautiful ex-boyfriends including Harry Styles and Sam Smith’s manager, Jack Street.

Caroline Flack – who recently opened up about her ex-boyfriends – is happily in a relationship and engaged to Andrew Brady.

A complete shock romance, the Love Island presenter and The Apprentice contestant have gone from strength to strength - even recently buying an adorable puppy Ruby together!

So how did Caroline and Andrew meet? And what are the wedding plans? Here’s everything you need to know about the happy couple:

How did Caroline and Andrew meet?

Shortly after his stint on Celebrity Big Brother, Caroline recently revealed the 27 year old “slid into her DMs”.

After meeting for a few dates, the pair become inseparable, eventually making their relationship official with an Instagram snap just weeks later.

What is Caroline and Andrew’s age gap?

They say age is just a number and that’s exactly right when it come to these two who have a 12 year gap.

Andrew and Caroline’s wedding plans

On April 28, the happy couple confirmed on Instagram they were getting married as she wrote, “He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off ... so I’ve said yes #chooselove.”

After dating for only a matter of months, the couple haven’t revealed any immediate wedding plans.

However, these two are definitely full of surprises…