Rita Ora Facts Revealed: From Her Boyfriend, Net Worth And Parents

30 May 2018, 14:23

Rita Ora sexy green dress

Who is Rita Ora Dating? What are her most successful songs and how much money has she made? Here’s everything you need to know about the Anywhere singer.

Rita Ora has held on to her super pop star status with songs like Anywhere, Girl Girls Girls – which has proven to have some controversial lyrics – and her song with Liam Payne, For You.

But what do we really know about the 27 year old singer? From her parents, to her net worth and her boyfriend status, here’s all the questions Rita fans really want to know the answer to:

> Rita Ora Fan Achieves Goal Of Walking From Her Wheelchair To Meet Her

Rita Ora and her mum

Pic:Instagram

Who are Rita Ora’s parents?

Born in Albania, Rita’s mum and dad brought her over to the UK when she was only young.

Mum Vera Sahatciu is the spitting image of her daughter and is regularly flooded with messages on Instagram regarding her youthful looks. Rita’s dad is called Besnik Sahatçiu and is also a massive supporter of his daughter – even going to her gigs!

Rita Ora net worth

With multiple top 10 songs to brag about and plenty of sponsorship deals including Adidas, it’s no wonder the previous X Factor judge has earned herself a tidy fortune.

According to The Sun, Rita is said to be worth just over £12million.

Rita Ora performing

Pic:Getty

Who is Rita Ora dating?

Rita first went public with boyfriend Andrew Watt in 2016 after they were spotted together in Rome but she’s chosen to keep her relationship quite low key this time around.

Rita has had high profile romances with Calvin Harris, Rob Kardashian and there were also Lewis Hamilton rumours.

Rita Ora performing

Pic:Getty 

Is Rita Ora going on tour?

Staying busy over the summer of 2018, Rita is performing her Girls tour across the UK and Europe.

She’s also performing at a number of UK festivals.

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Jade Thirlwall Joins The Struts Asset

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Joining Her Boyfriend's Rock Band, The Struts, On Stage Is Everything
Kissing Booth Blindfold Challenge

Watch: The Kissing Booth Cast Kiss A Hairless Cat In Hilarious Blindfold Challenge
Love Island Australia Kangatarian

A Love Island Australia Contestant Said He's 'Kangatarian' And Everyone Is Confused
Ariana Grande Pete Davidson harry Potter

Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Visited Harry Potter World In Matching Hogwarts Capes

Love Island Trailer

The Official Love Island 2018 Trailer Is Here

Latest Music News

Niall Aslam Love Island Tattoo

Love Island 2018 Contestant Niall Aslam Will Make You Fall In Love With Him... For His Knowledge On Harry Potter
Love Island 2015 Cast

Love Island 2015: Where Are Your Favourite Couples Now? And How Successful Have They Been?
Lili Reinhart Pregnancy Rumour Asset

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Forced To Address 'Pregnancy' Rumours After This Picture Circulated
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Inseparable For Days

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Sister Love Island

This Little Mix Star's Sister Is On Standby For Love Island 2018
Love Island merchandise

Love Island 2018 Water Bottle, T-Shirts And More: ITV2 Bring Back Super Popular Merchandise
Anne-Marie Drunk Tweet Asset

Anne-Marie Got Drunk And Vowed To Delete Twitter

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Worries About 'Wild Cat' As Her Pal's Attacked By A Monkey
Katherine Langford

13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford Drops Huge Hannah Baker Hint For Season 3
Love Island Paid 2018

Here's How Much The Love Island 2018 Contestants Are Paid