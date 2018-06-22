Years And Years' 2018 UK Tour Dates – Find Out Exactly When & Where They'll Be Performing!

The 'Sanctify' stars are touring the UK again in 2018 with their Palo Santo live show – and you can be there!

Years and Years are set to release their brand new album 'Palo Santo' shortly, but ahead of that they've just announced their brand new Palo Santo 2018 UK tour and we've got all the info for you!

Tickets for the Palo Santo tour are on sale now so make sure you get involved ASAP to be in attendance at what is guaranteed to be an epic live show from these three seriously talented chaps.

Years and Years have released hit after hit over the last few years, with their debut album including smash hits such as 'King', 'Desire' and 'Shine', whilst their latest singles 'Sanctify' and 'If You're Over Me' have reminded fans just why the lads are considered one of the worlds' leading music acts.

With a performance that's guaranteed to include dancers and anthems galore, you are certainly not gonna want to miss out, so make sure you grab your tickets before they're all gone!

Years and Years 2018 Palo Santo UK Tour Dates

WEDNESDAY 28TH NOVEMBER – THE SSE HYDRO, GLASGOW

THURSDAY 29TH NOVEMBER – O2 APOLLO, MANCHESTER

FRIDAY 30TH NOVEMBER – BARCLAYCARD ARENA, BIRMINGHAM

TUESDAY 4TH DECEMBER – BRIGHTON CENTRE

WEDNESDAY 5TH DECEMBER – THE O2, LONDON

