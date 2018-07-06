Wireless Festival 2018: All The Latest News & Gossip From Across The Weekend

From our backstage antics to some on stage magic, Wireless Festival 2018 has certainly been one to remember so far!

When you've got fans queueing up to get into a festival 3 hours before the gates even open, you know you're onto a winner - and that's exactly what happened at this year's Wireless Festival 2018.

From Friday morning, fans were ready to go and we've been on site bringing you all the action from Finsbury Park!

You lot were in good spirits from the word go and shared plenty of #SquadSnaps looking on point...

The gates are OPEN! Day 1 of #WirelessFest here we go! pic.twitter.com/mk0HzAlgBn — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) July 6, 2018

The artists were ready to go too, with Mabel sharing a glimpse at her Wireless outfit on Twitter...

We caught up with 'German' star EO and he revealed that there was actually an original version of the hit song you've never heard before!

The weather was seriously hot, but not everyone in the crowd was staying hydrated it seems...

Choosing dehydration over a 30 minute queue is a #wireless mentality.

I am Jason.

I am #wireless #wirelessfest — Jason (@jasonteemorton) July 6, 2018

Rap legend Big Sean stopped by for a quick chat with Roman Kemp and we couldn't help but think he had something else on his mind...

A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial) onJul 6, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Wireless Festival News!