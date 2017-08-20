WATCH: We Tricked These Popstars Into Singing Fake Spanish Lyrics Over Their Songs & It's Hilarious

20 August 2017, 18:13

We Got The V Fest Stars To Sing Their Songs In Spanish... Or Did We?!

02:07

Hola! Qué tal?!

We get it, Spanish songs are ALL the rage rn BUT we figured we'd have a little fun with the stars of V Festival and get them to sing their own songs translated into Spanish...or so they thought.

> WATCH: Roman Kemp And Anne-Marie Dressed As Security To Prank Festival Goers & It Was Hilarious

You see, instead of singing their world-famous tunes, we got the stars to belt out an estate agent's listing for a four bed house in Scunthorpe and advice for students from a fresher's guide.

james arthur at v festival 

> Download our app to make sure you're the first for the latest news directly from V Festival 2017!

Obviously they sounded absolutely beaut, but we can't see the V Festival crowd singing along any time soon.

We sent Roman out to give us a tour of V Festival but he ended up going vintage clothes shopping instead!

Roman Kemp Takes Us On A Tour Of V Festival!

We even have a cheeky look backstage!

11:39

Trending On Capital FM

V festival backstage

WATCH: Love Island's Chris & Kem Reveal They Have New Music On The Way At V Festival 2017!

Liam Payne posts side by side throwback photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Events Calendar

See more Events Calendar

Shawn Mendes 2017 UK Tour (April)

Shawn Mendes 2017 UK Tour (April)