WATCH: We Tricked These Popstars Into Singing Fake Spanish Lyrics Over Their Songs & It's Hilarious

20 August 2017, 18:13
We Got The V Fest Stars To Sing Their Songs In Spanish... Or Did We?!
02:07
Hola! Qué tal?!
We get it, Spanish songs are ALL the rage rn BUT we figured we'd have a little fun with the stars of V Festival and get them to sing their own songs translated into Spanish...or so they thought.
You see, instead of singing their world-famous tunes, we got the stars to belt out an estate agent's listing for a four bed house in Scunthorpe and advice for students from a fresher's guide.
Obviously they sounded absolutely beaut, but we can't see the V Festival crowd singing along any time soon.
