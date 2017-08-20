WATCH: We Tricked These Popstars Into Singing Fake Spanish Lyrics Over Their Songs & It's Hilarious

Hola! Qué tal?!

We get it, Spanish songs are ALL the rage rn BUT we figured we'd have a little fun with the stars of V Festival and get them to sing their own songs translated into Spanish...or so they thought.

You see, instead of singing their world-famous tunes, we got the stars to belt out an estate agent's listing for a four bed house in Scunthorpe and advice for students from a fresher's guide.

Obviously they sounded absolutely beaut, but we can't see the V Festival crowd singing along any time soon.

We sent Roman out to give us a tour of V Festival but he ended up going vintage clothes shopping instead!