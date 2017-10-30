The Vamps' 2018 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

30 October 2017, 17:07

The ‘All Night’ lads are performing across the country once again in 2018 – and we’re already excited!

We love The Vamps. You love The Vamps. It's a bit of luck then that the foursome have just announced that they're hitting the road once again on a brand new UK arena tour!

Tickets for the 'Night & Day Arena Tour' go on sale from Saturday 4th November 2017 from 10.00am, so make sure you get in there quick – you know this iis gonna be one show you just can't afford to miss.

Following the release of their third studio album, which went straight to the top of the charts, Brad, James, Conor and Tristan are continuing to enjoy huge success and fans across the country will undoubtedly be flocking to see their stunning live shows.

As well as the four cheeky chappies, the tour will also welcome rising stars Jacob Sartorius and New Hope Club and they'll be opening for The Vamps across the 13 dates.

Check out The Vamps' 2018 UK Tour Dates below:

APRIL
Saturday 14th April       Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
Monday 16th April         Bournemouth, International Centre
Tuesday 17th April        Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Friday 20th April           Newcastle, Newcastle Arena
Saturday 21st April       Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Monday 23rd April         Belfast, The SSE Arena
Wednesday 25th April    Dublin, 3Arena  
Saturday 28th April       London, The O2
Sunday 29th April         Brighton, Brighton Centre

MAY
Tuesday 1st May           Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday 2nd May     Liverpool, Echo Arena
Thursday 4th May         Birmingham, Genting Arena
Saturday 5th May         Manchester, Manchester Arena

 

We here.

A post shared by The Vamps (@thevamps) onJul 26, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

