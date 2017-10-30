The Vamps' 2018 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

The ‘All Night’ lads are performing across the country once again in 2018 – and we’re already excited!

We love The Vamps. You love The Vamps. It's a bit of luck then that the foursome have just announced that they're hitting the road once again on a brand new UK arena tour!

Tickets for the 'Night & Day Arena Tour' go on sale from Saturday 4th November 2017 from 10.00am, so make sure you get in there quick – you know this iis gonna be one show you just can't afford to miss.

Following the release of their third studio album, which went straight to the top of the charts, Brad, James, Conor and Tristan are continuing to enjoy huge success and fans across the country will undoubtedly be flocking to see their stunning live shows.

As well as the four cheeky chappies, the tour will also welcome rising stars Jacob Sartorius and New Hope Club and they'll be opening for The Vamps across the 13 dates.

Check out The Vamps' 2018 UK Tour Dates below:

APRIL

Saturday 14th April Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Monday 16th April Bournemouth, International Centre

Tuesday 17th April Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Friday 20th April Newcastle, Newcastle Arena

Saturday 21st April Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Monday 23rd April Belfast, The SSE Arena

Wednesday 25th April Dublin, 3Arena

Saturday 28th April London, The O2

Sunday 29th April Brighton, Brighton Centre



MAY

Tuesday 1st May Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 2nd May Liverpool, Echo Arena

Thursday 4th May Birmingham, Genting Arena

Saturday 5th May Manchester, Manchester Arena

