Sam Smith's 2018 UK Tour Dates – Find Out Exactly When & Where He'll Be Performing!

The ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ star is touring the UK once again in 2018 – and we can't wait for it!

Sam Smith has announced that he's gonna be taking his famed live show on tour around the UK in 2018 and will be bringing THAT voice to a venue near you very soon!

Tickets for Sam's tour go on sale on Friday 27th October 2017 at 9am, so you better get involved quickly because this is set to be one seriously incredible show.



Sam is also releasing his highly anticipated new album 'The Thrill Of It All' on Friday 3rd November and if it's anywhere near as good as his debut release 'In The Lonely Hour' then we're all gonna be in for an absolute treat.

'The Thrill Of It All' features lead single 'Too Good At Goodbyes', which it the top of the Vodafone Big Top 40 as soon as it was released. The album will also see Sam work with Timbaland for the first time, so we can't wait to hear just what sort of styles he goes for.

Sam Smith's UK Tour Dates:

20th March 2018, Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

21st March 2018, Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

23rd March 2018, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

27th March 2018, Manchester Arena, Manchester

3oth March 2018, 3Arena, Dublin

3rd April 2018, Genting Arena, Birmingham

6th April 2018, The O2 Arena, London

7th April 2018, The O2 Arena, London

