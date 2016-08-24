MTV VMAs: Every 'Video Of The Year' Award Winner... EVER!

The MTV VMAs 2016 are almost upon us - so it's time to look back at who's bagged the most prestigious Moonman of them all in recent years!

Of all the Moonmen that are dished out at the MTV Video Music Awards, none are more prestigious or sought after than the Video of the Year award.

Last year, the likes of Adele, Beyoncé and Kanye West battled it out for the show's highest honour. In the past, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga have all picked up the gong for their creative talents - so let's take a look back at the BEST videos of the past 32 years!

2016: Beyoncé - 'Formation'

Beyonce - 'Formation' Official Music Video 04:52

Also nominated: Adele - 'Hello' / Beyoncé - 'Formation' / Drake - 'Hotline Bling' / Justin Bieber - 'Sorry' / Kanye West - 'Famous'

2015: Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar - 'Bad Blood'

Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar - 'Bad Blood' Official Music Video 04:04

Also nominated: Beyoncé - '7/11' / Kendrick Lamar - 'Alright' / Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars - 'Uptown Funk' / Ed Sheeran - 'Thinking Out Loud'

2014: Miley Cyrus - 'Wrecking Ball'

Miley Cyrus - 'Wrecking Ball' Official Music Video 03:41

Also nominated: Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX - 'Fancy' / Beyoncé feat. Jay Z - 'Drunk In Love' / Sia - 'Chandelier' / Pharrell Williams - 'Happy'

2013: Justin Timberlake - 'Mirrors'

Justin Timberlake - 'Mirrors' Official Music Video 08:20

Also nominated: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - 'Thrift Shop' / Bruno Mars - 'Locked Out Of Heaven' / Taylor Swift - 'I Knew You Were Trouble' / Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell & T.I. - 'Blurred Lines'

2012: Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris - 'We Found Love'

Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris - 'We Found Love' Official Music Video 03:32

Also nominated: Drake feat. Rihanna - 'Take Care' / Gotye feat. Kimbra - 'Somebody That I Used To Know' / M.I.A. - 'Bad Girls' / Katy Perry - 'Wide Awake'

2011: Katy Perry - 'Firework'

Katy Perry - 'Firework' Official Music Video 03:53

Also nominated: Adele - 'Rolling In The Deep' / Beastie Boys - 'Make Some Noise' / Bruno Mars - 'Grenade' / Tyler, the Creator - 'Yonkers'





2010: Lady Gaga - 'Bad Romance'

Lady Gaga - 'Bad Romance' Official Music Video 05:07

Also nominated: Thirty Seconds to Mars - 'Kings and Queens' / B.o.B feat. Hayley Williams - 'Airplanes' / Eminem - 'Not Afraid' / Florence + the Machine - 'Dog Days Are Over' / Lady Gaga feat. Beyoncé - 'Telephone'







2009: Beyoncé - 'Single Ladies'

Beyoncé - 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)' Official Music Video 03:18

Also nominated: Eminem - 'We Made You' / Lady Gaga - 'Poker Face' / Britney Spears - 'Womanizer' / Kanye West - 'Love Lockdown'







2008: Britney Spears - 'Piece Of Me'

Britney Spears - 'Piece Of Me' Official Music Video 03:09

Also nominated: Chris Brown - 'Forever' / Jonas Brothers - 'Burnin' Up' / Pussycat Dolls - 'When I Grow Up' / The Ting Tings - 'Shut Up And Let Me Go'

2007: Rihanna feat. Jay-Z - 'Umbrella'

Rihanna feat. Jay Z - 'Umbrella' Official Music Video 04:12

Also nominated: Beyoncé - 'Irreplaceable' / Justice - 'D.A.N.C.E' / Justin Timberlake - 'What Goes Around... Comes Around' / Kanye West - 'Stronger' / Amy Winehouse - 'Rehab'





2006: Panic! at the Disco - 'I Write Sins Not Tragedies'

Also nominated: Christina Aguilera - 'Ain't No Other Man' / Madonna - 'Hung Up' / Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Dani California' / Shakira feat. Wyclef Jean - 'Hips Don't Lie'

2005: Green Day - 'Boulevard Of Broken Dreams'

Also nominated: Coldplay - 'Speed Of Sound' / Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell - 'Drop It Like It's Hot' / Gwen Stefani - 'Hollaback Girl' / Kanye West - 'Jesus Walks'





2004: OutKast - 'Hey Ya!'

Also nominated: D12 - 'My Band' / Jay-Z - '99 Problems' / Britney Spears - 'Toxic' / Usher feat. Ludacris & Lil John - 'Yeah!'





2003: Missy Elliott - 'Work It'

Also nominated: 50 Cent - 'In Da Club' / Johnny Cash - 'Hurt' / Eminem - 'Lose Yourself' / Justin Timberlake - 'Cry Me A River'

2002: Eminem - 'Without Me'

Also nominated: Linkin Park - 'In The End' / *N Sync - 'Gone' / Nas - 'One Mic' / P.O.D - 'Alive' / The White Stripes - 'Fell in Love with a Girl'





2001: Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya & Pink feat. Missy Elliott - 'Lady Marmalade'

Also nominated: Missy Elliott - 'Get Ur Freak On' / Eminem feat. Dido - 'Stan' / Fatboy Slim - 'Weapon of Choice' / Janet Jackson - 'All For You' / U2 - 'Beautiful Day'

2000: Eminem - 'The Real Slim Shady'

Also nominated: Blink-182 - 'All the Small Things' / D'Angelo - 'Untitled (How Does It Feel)' / *N Sync - 'Bye Bye Bye' / Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Californication'

1999: Lauren Hill - 'Doo Wop (That Thing'

1998: Madonna - 'Ray Of Light'

1997: Jamiroquai - 'Virtual Insanity'

1996: The Smashing Pumpkins - 'Tonight, Tonight'

1995: TLC - 'Waterfalls'

1994: Aerosmith - 'Cryin''

1993: Pearl Jam - 'Jeremy'

1992: Van Halen - 'Right Now'

1991: R.E.M. - 'Losing My Religion'

1990: Sinead O'Connor - 'Nothing Compares 2 U'

1989: Neil Young - 'This Note's For You'

1988: INXS - 'Need You Tonight/Mediate'

1987: Peter Gabriel - 'Sledgehammer'

1986: Dire Straits - 'Money for Nothing'

1985: Don Henley - 'The Boys Of Summer'

1984: The Cars - 'You Might Think'

