MTV EMAs 2017 - Stormzy, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes & More Will Be Performing!

It's going to be unmissable!

The MTV EMAs are always an unmissable night, and as the event is just a couple of weeks away, MTV have finally revealed the STELLAR linne-up of performers... including none other than London's very own, Stormzy!

Joining Stormzy on the stage will be the likes of Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Kesha and The Killers who will all be performing on the night.

All the biggest stars in music will be descending upon London on 12th November, as the iconic event returns to Wembley Stadium - and everyone wants to go home with an award on the night!

The nominations are:

Best Song

Clean Bandit feat Sean Paul & Anne-Marie — 'Rockabye'

DJ Khaled feat Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — 'Wild Thoughts'

Ed Sheeran — 'Shape of You'

Luis Fonsi feat Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber — 'Despacito (Remix)'

Shawn Mendes — 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

Best Video

Foo Fighters — 'Run'

Katy Perry feat Migos — 'Bon Appétit'

Kendrick Lamar — 'Humble'

Kyle feat Lil Yachty — 'iSpy'

Taylor Swift — 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best New

Dua Lipa

Julia Michaels

Khalid

Kyle

Rag'n'Bone Man

Best Pop

Camila Cabello

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

Best Alternative

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Best Hip Hop

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Best Live

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Eminem

U2

Best World Stage

Steve Aoki

Kings of Leon

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE

The Chainsmokers

Foo Fighters

Best Push

Hailee Steinfeld

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

Kyle

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag'n'Bone Man

Sza

The Head and the Heart

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Look

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

Zayn Malik

We can't wait!