MTV EMAs 2017 - Stormzy, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes & More Will Be Performing!

19 October 2017, 12:18

It's going to be unmissable!

The MTV EMAs are always an unmissable night, and as the event is just a couple of weeks away, MTV have finally revealed the STELLAR linne-up of performers... including none other than London's very own, Stormzy! 

Joining Stormzy on the stage will be the likes of Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Kesha and The Killers who will all be performing on the night. 

All the biggest stars in music will be descending upon London on 12th November, as the iconic event returns to Wembley Stadium - and everyone wants to go home with an award on the night! 

The nominations are: 

Best Song

  • Clean Bandit feat Sean Paul & Anne-Marie — 'Rockabye'
  • DJ Khaled feat Rihanna & Bryson Tiller  — 'Wild Thoughts'
  • Ed Sheeran — 'Shape of You'
  • Luis Fonsi feat Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber — 'Despacito (Remix)'
  • Shawn Mendes — 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

Best Video

  • Foo Fighters — 'Run'
  • Katy Perry feat Migos — 'Bon Appétit'
  • Kendrick Lamar — 'Humble'
  • Kyle feat Lil Yachty — 'iSpy'
  • Taylor Swift — 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Best Artist

  • Ariana Grande
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Taylor Swift

Best New

  • Dua Lipa
  • Julia Michaels
  • Khalid
  • Kyle
  • Rag'n'Bone Man

Best Pop

  • Camila Cabello
  • Demi Lovato
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Taylor Swift

Best Electronic

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Major Lazer
  • Martin Garrix
  • The Chainsmokers

Best Rock

  • Coldplay
  • Foo Fighters
  • Royal Blood
  • The Killers
  • U2

Best Alternative

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Lorde
  • The xx
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars

Best Hip Hop

  • Drake
  • Eminem
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Post Malone

Best Live

  • Bruno Mars
  • Coldplay
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Eminem
  • U2

Best World Stage

  • Steve Aoki
  • Kings of Leon
  • Tomorrowland 2017
  • DNCE
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Foo Fighters

Best Push

  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Jon Bellion
  • Julia Michaels
  • Kacy Hill
  • Khalid
  • Kyle
  • Noah Cyrus
  • Petite Meller
  • Rag'n'Bone Man
  • Sza
  • The Head and the Heart

Biggest Fans

  • Ariana Grande
  • Justin Bieber
  • Katy Perry
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Taylor Swift

Best Look

  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Rita Ora
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zayn Malik

We can't wait! 

