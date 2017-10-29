WATCH: The World's Biggest DJs Squeal Beyond Belief As They Touch... Boiled Eggs And Marshmallows. Obvs.

JUST. LOL. AT. THEIR. REACTIONS.

Capital's #MonsterMashUp is home to some of the world's biggest DJs, including Martin Garrix, Kygo and Sigala. They're used to jetting all over the world and performing to huge crowds.

And while they can get over that nerve-wrecking ordeal, they can't touch an egg without screaming.

The likes of Rudimental and Jonas Blue are too big-time to go around and Trick or Treat for themselves, so we wanted to give them the chance to get some surprises... With a twist. It is Halloween, after all.

Now if you thought Halloween was scary, wait until you see some of your favourite hitmakers touch various foods and squealing.

Don't worry - we terrified Marvin Humes too, with his very own JLS nightmare...