You Don't Know Fear Until You See Marvin Humes Locked In A Room With His JLS Nightmare...

Promoted by VOXI

Marv's eyes were definitely wide shut during this...

Not a day goes by where Marvin doesn't try to pull a prank on people. If he's got his head down, he's either working hard on his show, or working hard on how he can rinse Roman Kemp and Vick Hope.

Which is why, while at Capital's #MonsterMashUp with VOXI, these two went all-out to give him the scariest Halloween that he'll never forget...

> We Terrified Our Capital Presenters With Tissues And Potatoes & It Might Be The Best Part About Halloween

Pic: PA Images

No matter how much he may want to forget it.

It all started off pretty chill; from leaving a fake arm in the fridge, to placing the odd Marvin Humes cardboard cutout around the venue.

But then we locked him in a room filled with... Defaced JLS merchandise. As huge JLS fans, we felt Marvin's pain when we saw the likes of carved-out album covers, ripped up snaps of the lads and a ceiling filled with Marvin Humes dolls.

PLEASE. MAKE IT STOP. (Well, we don't mean stop terrifying Marvin Humes. Keep that up.)

> You Wanna Get Spooked Out This Halloween? Our App Has All The Ghosts, Ghouls And Tunes You Need...

Don't worry - Marvin Humes isn't the only one who got haunted. Isn't that right, Vick?