Jingle Bell Ball 2013 Night One: Katy Perry And Tinie Tempah Set To Perform - Video

7 December 2013, 12:08

Katy Perry American Music Awards 2013 Red Carpet

Find out everything you need to know about night one of this year's Jingle Bell Ball and the incredible line-up.

The stage is set for night one of the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2013 and in just a few hours time the show will kick off with huge performances expected from the likes of Katy Perry, Tinie Tempah and Ellie Goulding.

The Jingle Bell Ball 2013 returns to the O2 this year and Capital will be live from the show all weekend, with night one set to kick off this evening (7th December). You can listen to all the backstage action with Rich & Kat from 4pm, before live coverage of the UK's biggest Christmas party from 7pm.

'Roar' singer Katy Perry is set to perform for the opening night of this year's Capital FM event, fresh from her huge success with the launch of her latest album 'Prism', and will be performed all of her fan-favourite singles live on stage.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Tinie Tempah will also be playing today's event after returning with his album 'Demonstration' this year, while Ellie Goulding will bring her passion and fire to the Jingle Bell Ball stage this evening.

> Find out what's going on backstage at the #CapitalJBB today!

Olly Murs is set to open today's show bringing his charisma and talent to the stage to thrill 16,000 fans who will be heading down to the O2 Arena in just a matter of hours.

'Carry You' four-piece Union J and 'Lost Generation' duo Rizzle Kicks will be sure to bring the fun with them when they jump up on the stage to bring their trademark charm and incredible hits.

Both Disclosure and Naughty Boy will also be playing today's show to make sure everyone is up out of their seats dancing for what is sure to be the biggest Christmas party of 2013.

> Keep an eye on the Jingle Bell Ball blog for all the exclusives you won't get anywhere else!

Keep it Capital all day for full coverage of today's event with backstage exclusives, interviews with the stars and performance videos once the Jingle Bell Ball line-up takes to that O2 Arena stage. 

