John Legend's Confirmed To Perform At The Grammys: Are Beyonce & Harry Styles Next?

The 'All Of You' singer is one of the first stars to perform at one of music's biggest awards shows.

Anyone who's anyone in the world of music will be descending on LA's Staples Center next month for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards!

Last year saw the likes of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Meghan Trainor and Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars walk home with some of the biggest awards in showbiz - and this year's battle is set to be even tougher!

James Corden will be hosting this year's show on 12th February, where Beyoncé currently leads the charge with 9 nominations, just ahead of Kanye, Drake & Rihanna's 8 each.

Grammy Awards 2017 Performers

The first names have been confirmed performers for this year's live show have been revealed - but with such a high-profile nominations list, there are some rumours flying around.

John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica (!?) have been confirmed to perform on the night - so it's set to be a VERY mixed show!

Word on the street is that show producers have already poached Beyoncé to perform (which means she's bound to pick up at least a few of her 9 nods), and there's even talk that One Direction star turned actor Harry Styles will be debuting his solo material at the show.

