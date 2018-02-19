Fusion 2018 Is Back - Check Out The Line Up Inc. David Guetta & Shawn Mendes And Get Your Tickets!

Get ready to party in Liverpool once again this September!

Fusion 2018 is back and the line up is looking pretty darn amazing - get ready to party with the likes of David Guetta, Shawn Mendes, Clean Bandit and more HUGE stars as the descend on Liverpool this September!

This morning we announced that Fusion 2018 would be returning to Liverpool's Otterspool Promenade on 1st-2nd September and it's safe to say the line up is looking incredible - so set your alarms for 9am on Friday 23rd February when tickets go on sale!

Fusion 2018 line up:

David Guetta

Shawn Mendes

Clean Bandit

Years & Years

James Arthur

Disciples

Jess Glynne

MNEK

Jax Jones

Zara Larsson

Louisa Johnson

Sigala

Tickets will be on sale on Friday 23rd February from 9am- get in there quick!