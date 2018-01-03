Fans Are Losing The Will To Live After Discovering The Actual Price Of Coachella 2018 Tickets

3 January 2018, 11:29

Beyonce Coachella Ticket Prices

The line-up is so damn good you'll want to sell all your belongings to afford a ticket.

The time is finally upon us. Coachella have announced their full line-up and it's time for us all to be reminded how we'll never be cool enough to actually go. 

coachella 2018 line up poster

Headliners The Weeknd, Beyoncé and Eminem will be joined by the likes of French Montana, Migos, Kygo, Cardi B and Jessie Ware. Of course the announcement sent Twitter into complete meltdown... but not necessarily because of the line-up.

You see, when the like of Em and Bey are headlining a festival, you just know the price of tickets might be a little more than you first anticipated.

Coachella's official website are selling general admission tickets at $429 a pop with VIP passes at $999!

coachella ticket prices

As you'd expect... the reaction from music fans across the globe was both shock and hilarity.

Coachella 2018 is set to take place on April 13th-15th and April 20th-22nd 2018 in California.

