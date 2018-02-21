BRIT Awards 2018 Winners: Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles & More Walked Away With Awards

21 February 2018, 22:15

Dua Lipa BRIT Award 2018

Every nominee wants to walk away with one of these... but which stars won big at the BRITs 2017?

The BRIT Awards is always one of the biggest nights in the music calendar, and 2018 is no exception - from unbelievable performances and backstage exclusives, it's always an unmissable event. 

12 Things That Could ONLY Happen At The BRITs - From Surprise Collabs To Iconic Moments!

But we all know the whole point of the evening is seeing which stars managed to bag a coveted BRIT Award - did your fave walk away with one? 

Check out all the BRIT Awards 2018 winners below: 

British Male Solo Artist

Winner: Stormzy

Nominees: 

  • Ed Sheeran 
  • Liam Gallagher 
  • Loyle Carner
  • Rag'N'Bone Man 

 

British Female Solo Artist

Winner: Dua Lipa

Nominees: 

  • Jessie Ware
  • Kate Tempest 
  • Laura Marling 
  • Paloma Faith 

 

Best British Group 

Winner: Gorillaz

Nominees: 

  • London Grammar 
  • Royal Blood 
  • Wolf Alice 
  • The xx

 

British Breakthrough Act: 

Winner: Dua Lipa

Nominees: 

  • Dave 
  • J Hus
  • Loyle Carner 
  • Sampha 

 

British Single With Capital

Winner: 'Human' - Rag'n'Bone Man

Nominees: 

  • 'Feels' - Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean 
  • 'Symphony' - Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson 
  • 'New Rules' - Dua Lipa 
  • 'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran 
  • 'Did You See' - J Hus 
  • 'You Don't Know Me' - Jax Jones feat. Raye
  • 'Mama' - Jonas Blue feat. William Singe 
  • 'Strip That Down' - Liam Payne feat. Quavo 
  • 'Touch' - Little Mix 

 

British Album Of The Year  

Winner: 'Gang Signs & Prayer' - Stormzy

Nominees: 

  • 'Dua Lipa' - Dua Lipa 
  • '÷' - Ed Sheeran 
  • 'Common Sense' - J Has 
  • 'Human' - Rag'n'Bone Man 

 

British Artist Video Of The Year  

 

Winner: 'Sign Of The Times' - Harry Styles  

Nominees: 

  • 'Touch' - Little Mix 
  • 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' - ZAYN & Taylor Swift 
  • 'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran 
  • 'Strip That Down' - Liam Payne 

 

International Male Solo Artist 

Winner: Kendrick Lamar 

Nominees: 

  • Beck 
  • Childish Gambino 
  • DJ Khaled 
  • Drake 

 

International Female Solo Artist 

Winner: Lorde

Nominees: 

  • Alicia Keys 
  • Björk
  • P!nk
  • Taylor Swift

 

International Group

Winner: Foo Fighters

Nominees:

  • Arcade Fire 
  • Haim 
  • The Killers 
  • LCD Soundsystem

 

Global Success

Winner: Ed Sheeran

 

Keep Up With All Things #BRITs Right Here - You Won't Want To Miss It! 