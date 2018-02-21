BRIT Awards 2018 Winners: Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles & More Walked Away With Awards
21 February 2018, 22:15
The BRIT Awards is always one of the biggest nights in the music calendar, and 2018 is no exception - from unbelievable performances and backstage exclusives, it's always an unmissable event.
But we all know the whole point of the evening is seeing which stars managed to bag a coveted BRIT Award - did your fave walk away with one?
Check out all the BRIT Awards 2018 winners below:
British Male Solo Artist
Winner: Stormzy
Nominees:
- Ed Sheeran
- Liam Gallagher
- Loyle Carner
- Rag'N'Bone Man
British Female Solo Artist
Winner: Dua Lipa
Nominees:
- Jessie Ware
- Kate Tempest
- Laura Marling
- Paloma Faith
Best British Group
Winner: Gorillaz
Nominees:
- London Grammar
- Royal Blood
- Wolf Alice
- The xx
British Breakthrough Act:
Winner: Dua Lipa
Nominees:
- Dave
- J Hus
- Loyle Carner
- Sampha
British Single With Capital
Winner: 'Human' - Rag'n'Bone Man
Nominees:
- 'Feels' - Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean
- 'Symphony' - Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson
- 'New Rules' - Dua Lipa
- 'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran
- 'Did You See' - J Hus
- 'You Don't Know Me' - Jax Jones feat. Raye
- 'Mama' - Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
- 'Strip That Down' - Liam Payne feat. Quavo
- 'Touch' - Little Mix
British Album Of The Year
Winner: 'Gang Signs & Prayer' - Stormzy
Nominees:
- 'Dua Lipa' - Dua Lipa
- '÷' - Ed Sheeran
- 'Common Sense' - J Has
- 'Human' - Rag'n'Bone Man
British Artist Video Of The Year
Winner: 'Sign Of The Times' - Harry Styles
Nominees:
- 'Touch' - Little Mix
- 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' - ZAYN & Taylor Swift
- 'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran
- 'Strip That Down' - Liam Payne
International Male Solo Artist
Winner: Kendrick Lamar
Nominees:
- Beck
- Childish Gambino
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
International Female Solo Artist
Winner: Lorde
Nominees:
- Alicia Keys
- Björk
- P!nk
- Taylor Swift
International Group
Winner: Foo Fighters
Nominees:
- Arcade Fire
- Haim
- The Killers
- LCD Soundsystem
Global Success
Winner: Ed Sheeran
