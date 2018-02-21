BRIT Awards 2018 Winners: Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles & More Walked Away With Awards

The BRIT Awards is always one of the biggest nights in the music calendar, and 2018 is no exception - from unbelievable performances and backstage exclusives, it's always an unmissable event.

But we all know the whole point of the evening is seeing which stars managed to bag a coveted BRIT Award - did your fave walk away with one?

Check out all the BRIT Awards 2018 winners below:

British Male Solo Artist

Winner: Stormzy

Nominees:

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag'N'Bone Man

British Female Solo Artist

Winner: Dua Lipa

Nominees:

Jessie Ware

Kate Tempest

Laura Marling

Paloma Faith

Best British Group

Winner: Gorillaz

Nominees:

London Grammar

Royal Blood

Wolf Alice

The xx

British Breakthrough Act:

Winner: Dua Lipa

Nominees:

Dave

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

British Single With Capital

Winner: 'Human' - Rag'n'Bone Man

Nominees:

'Feels' - Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean

'Symphony' - Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson

'New Rules' - Dua Lipa

'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran

'Did You See' - J Hus

'You Don't Know Me' - Jax Jones feat. Raye

'Mama' - Jonas Blue feat. William Singe

'Strip That Down' - Liam Payne feat. Quavo

'Touch' - Little Mix

British Album Of The Year

Winner: 'Gang Signs & Prayer' - Stormzy

Nominees:

'Dua Lipa' - Dua Lipa

'÷' - Ed Sheeran

'Common Sense' - J Has

'Human' - Rag'n'Bone Man

British Artist Video Of The Year

Winner: 'Sign Of The Times' - Harry Styles

Nominees:

'Touch' - Little Mix

'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' - ZAYN & Taylor Swift

'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran

'Strip That Down' - Liam Payne

International Male Solo Artist

Winner: Kendrick Lamar

Nominees:

Beck

Childish Gambino

DJ Khaled

Drake

International Female Solo Artist

Winner: Lorde

Nominees:

Alicia Keys

Björk

P!nk

Taylor Swift

International Group

Winner: Foo Fighters

Nominees:

Arcade Fire

Haim

The Killers

LCD Soundsystem

Global Success

Winner: Ed Sheeran

