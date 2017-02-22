"He Would've Loved It" George Michael's Bandmates Talk Their George Michael Tribute With Roman Kemp

22 February 2017, 22:59

Roman & Wham!

Pepsi, Shirlie and Andrew Ridgeley's tribute to George Michael was a serious tear jerker!

The BRIT Awards paid their respects to a number of amazing people involved in the music indutry who have passed away during the last year, but it was Pepsi, Angie and Andrew Ridgeley's tribute to their former Wham! bandmate George Michael that really brought everyone in the crowd to tears.

From "OMG" To "WTF": The Most Talked About BRITs 2017 Moments

Capital's Roman Kemp caught up with the group to talk about the incredibly moving moment in an exclusive interview backstage...

Roman Speaks To His Mum and Other Wham! Bandmates About George Michael

02:48

This was a first for Roman too as Angie is Roman's mum - we can only imagine how he must've felt watching his mum's emotional speech on stage.

Such a fitting tribute to a real music legend.

You may also like...

Ed Sheeran On The Importance Of His BRITs Performance

01:45

Trending On Capital FM

Katy Perry BRITs

WATCH: Katy Perry's Dancer Hilariously Fell Off Stage At The Brits & Almost No One Spotted It
Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Events Calendar

See more Events Calendar

GRAMMYs (12 February)

GRAMMYs (12 February)

BRIT Awards (22 February)

BRIT Awards (22 February)

Local Events

See more Local Events

Justin Bieber Live Jingle Bell Ball 2015

Barclaycard Presents British Summertime Hyde Park Justin Bieber – Purpose World Tour: Get Your Tickets
Russell Howard: Round The World Tour

Russell Howard: Round the World Tour - Find Out Where To Get Your Tickets!