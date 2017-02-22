"He Would've Loved It" George Michael's Bandmates Talk Their George Michael Tribute With Roman Kemp

Pepsi, Shirlie and Andrew Ridgeley's tribute to George Michael was a serious tear jerker!

The BRIT Awards paid their respects to a number of amazing people involved in the music indutry who have passed away during the last year, but it was Pepsi, Angie and Andrew Ridgeley's tribute to their former Wham! bandmate George Michael that really brought everyone in the crowd to tears.

Capital's Roman Kemp caught up with the group to talk about the incredibly moving moment in an exclusive interview backstage...

Roman Speaks To His Mum and Other Wham! Bandmates About George Michael 02:48

This was a first for Roman too as Angie is Roman's mum - we can only imagine how he must've felt watching his mum's emotional speech on stage.

Such a fitting tribute to a real music legend.

