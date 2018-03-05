Mixers, Camilizers, Mendes Army & More – You Need To Prove You’re Capital’s Best Fans 2018!
5 March 2018, 15:51
Best Fans is back for 2018 – are you in the most influential fan group? Here’s what you need to do to decide who’s the best!
We’re on the hunt to find out which star has the BEST fans… do you think your fandom can cut it and be crowned Capital’s Best Fans 2018?!
One Direction’s #Directioners are the reigning champs for the past two years, having taken the crown from Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters… but as the boys are all up as solo stars this year, it’s all up for grabs!
We’ve shortlisted 30 stars’ fan groups – so get tweeting your faves to make sure you get them to number one! You’ve only got until midnight on Saturday 17th March 2018 to vote… so what are you waiting for?!
- 5SOS #5SOSBestFans
- Anne-Marie #AnneMarieBestFans
- Ariana Grande #ArianaBestFans
- Beyoncé #BeyonceBestFans
- Bruno Mars #BrunoBestFans
- Camila Cabello #CamilaBestFans
- Charlie Puth #CharliePuthBestFans
- Demi Lovato #DemiBestFans
- Dua Lipa #DuaBestFans
- Ed Sheeran #EdSheeranBestFans
- Fifth Harmony #5HBestFans
- Harry Styles #HarryBestFans
- James Arthur #JamesArthurBestFans
- Justin Bieber #JustinBestFans
- Katy Perry #KatyBestFans
- Lady Gaga #GagaBestFans
- Liam Payne #LiamBestFans
- Little Mix #LittleMixBestFans
- Louis Tomlinson #LouisBestFans
- Niall Horan #NiallBestFans
- Rihanna #RihannaBestFans
- Rita Ora #RitaBestFans
- Sam Smith #SamSmithBestFans
- Selena Gomez #SelenaBestFans
- Shawn Mendes #ShawnBestFans
- Stormzy #StormzyBestFans
- Taylor Swift #TaylorBestFans
- The Vamps #TheVampsBestFans
- Zara Larsson #ZaraBestFans
- Zayn Malik #ZaynBestFans
Voting closes at 23.59pm on Saturday 17th March 2018 and the winners will be revealed in Jimmy Hill’s show from 7pm on Sunday 18th March 2018 so keep it Capital to see if your fave will win.
Psst, the best part is... retweets count! It's time to show your colours, so what are you waiting for, go go go!
