NO… ZAYN Didn’t Throw Shade At Perrie About Little Mix’s Tour Outfits And Here’s Proof!

16 March 2016, 11:15

Zayn Malik Perrie Edwards

The ‘Pillowtalk’ star clarifies that he definitely, absolutely WASN’T talking about his ex-GF.

ZAYN will probably be regretting posting on Twitter last night after comments he wrote about public nudity sparked claims from fans he was throwing shade at ex-fiancé Perrie Edwards and her band Little Mix.

LISTEN: ZAYN Just Shocked EVERYONE By Dropping New Song ‘Like I Would’ Out Of NOWHERE!

The ‘Like I Would’ singer took to Twitter to question people feeling “liberated” when they have their clothes off, suggesting people need to focus more on education themselves and their brain instead.

It took pretty much NO time at all for fans to jump on the ‘Pillowtalk’ star with comments about whether the tweet was aimed at Perrie, particularly in the wake of Little Mix being forced to defend their sexy outfits from their currently ‘Get Weird’ tour.

“Love how people feel liberated naked. Read a book liberate your brain,” Zayn tweeted, before quickly adding: “This is not shade…

“Love .. liberate yourself with education and learn to love everyone’s expression,” he then later clarified after reading comments. “I said love how exactly is that shade? Explanation done.

“Laters people this s**t’s exhausting. Have a good night ha,” Zayn rounded off, retweeting a fan who posted: “I think what Zayn meant to say was he loves that people feel liberated naked and the people who same them should librate their brain.”

ZAYN probably wouldn’t have got himself in QUITE so much hot water with the #Mixers if the ladies hadn’t opened up about their tour outfits just this week, insisting that it’s more “cute/sexy” than deliberately provocative.

“We wear what we feel comfortable in,” Zayn’s ex Perrie revealed to The Mirror. “We’re not overly sexy in what we do anyway. We go for sexy/cute. We’d never want to be scandalous.

“I think we’ve got the right kind of balance. We aren’t going to be able to wear stuff like this for the rest of our life and parade around in little dresses and stuff, but at the same time we are just girls,” she added.

You may also like...

ZAYN Music

See more ZAYN Music

Pillow Talk (Handbag House Club Mix)
ZAYN

Latest Zayn Malik News

See more Latest Zayn Malik News

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Zayn Doesn't Want To Be Part Of A "Power Couple" & Insists He & Gigi Are Normal
Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Has Got A New Tattoo And We're Completely Here For It
Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

Zayn and Aladdin

Fans Want Zayn Malik To Be Cast As Aladdin In The Live-Action Adaptation But They're Overlooking One Major Detail
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Versus by Versace

The Photos Of Zayn In His New Versace Campaign Are Getting Us Hot Under The Collar

More News

See more More News

Liam Payne in Capital

Everything We Know About Liam Payne's Debut Album So Far: Release Date, Tracklist & More
Cardi B and boyfriend Offset

Cardi B Pregnant: Due Date, Boyfriend And Baby Gender Details Revealed
Chloe Ferry Surgery Timeline

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed
Khloé Kardashian Waving to Caitlyn Jenner

Looks like Caitlyn Jenner brutally shaded Khloe Kardashian in latest Instagram post
Jesy Nelson Absent From little Mix Asset

Little Mix's Latest Message From The Studio Has Left Fans Confused